Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market Research Report 2021

Processed meat and seafood is expected to benefit from COVID-19, with very healthy retail volume growth, which compares with no growth in retail volume in 2019. Current retail value growth is also expected to be healthy, as processed meat and seafood is boosted by the closure of the foodservice channel for much of the year. Processed meat brands were very active in promotion in 2020, especially on TV. Brands such as Orehite, Az Yam, Ken and Boni carried out extensive advertising campaigns. There…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3166171-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-power-cables-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solar-micro-invertor-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-chest-drainage-catheters-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-03

Processed Meat and Seafood in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-power-over-ethernet-poe-lighting-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail sales of processed meat and seafood benefits from closure of foodservice

Bella and Karol-Fernandez compete at top via strong marketing

Private label gaining value share thanks to innovation, including premium launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label will benefit if economy takes a nosedive

Meat substitutes benefits from increased number of vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians

Chilled processed seafood to benefit from healthy image and wider distribution

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105