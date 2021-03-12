Sports Luggage Market Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Demand and Growth 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Sports Luggage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global sports luggage market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends & Drivers:

Sports luggage refers to a bag that is used to carry necessary items, such as clothing, sports gear, equipment, etc., required by athletes during their performance. The increasing number of individuals participating in professional sports, along with the rising need for protective sports gear and other sporting goods for better training, is primarily driving the demand for sports luggage worldwide.

The growing popularity of outdoor and recreational activities is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, several colleges and schools across the globe are encouraging students to participate in sports tournaments on account of the rising concerns among parents to maintain physical health and promote confidence among their children. This, along with the increasing cases of chronic ailments and obesity and the rising focus of the masses on maintaining overall health, are positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the wide availability of multipurpose and innovative sports luggage on online retail platforms offering a hassle-free shopping experience and attractive discounts and cashback, is anticipated to promote the sales of sports luggage in the coming years.

Key players Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Adidas AG

Amer Sports (Anta Sports Products Limited)

ASICS Corporation

Callaway Golf Company

Kookaburra Sport Pty Ltd

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corporation

Yonex Co. Ltd

Sports Luggage Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type and Distribution Channel.

Market Breakup by Type:

Golf Luggage

Ball Sports Golf Luggage

Racket Sports Golf Luggage

Hockey Luggage

Cricket Luggage

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

