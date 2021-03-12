Social Commerce Market Insight, Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Demand 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Social Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global social commerce market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Trends & Drivers:

Social commerce refers to a platform that is predominantly integrated with ratings, online communities, post shares, social advertising, online stores, etc., for facilitating direct interaction between sellers and buyers. It offers a personalized shopping experience for consumers and aid in the online purchase of products and services. Several businesses are rapidly shifting towards e-commerce platforms for providing consistent audience growth, enhancing consumer engagement and traffic, developing brand loyalty, etc.

The high internet connectivity and increasing penetration of smartphones are driving the utilization of social media platforms. This, in confluence with the emergence of online shopping websites, is currently driving the global market for social commerce. Numerous organizations are adopting social commerce platforms that help people connect with a business through two-way communication, thereby promoting the purchase of products and services. In the coming years, the rising integration of various advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, etc., with social commerce platforms will continue to drive the global market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

eBay

Etsy Inc.

Facebook

Meesho Inc.

PayPal Payments Private Limited

Pinterest Inc.

Poshmark Inc.

Reddit Inc.

Taobao

Twitter Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc

Social Commerce Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Business Model, Device Type and Product Type.

Market Breakup by Business Model:

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Market Breakup by Device Type:

Laptops and PCs

Mobiles

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Personal and Beauty Care

Apparels

Accessories

Home Products

Health Supplements

Food and Beverages

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

