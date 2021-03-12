Global Intermediaries in Spain Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Intermediaries registered current retail value growth of 3% in 2017. Intermediaries were able to maintain momentum thanks to improvement in the domestic economy and growth in the number of international visitors. Online intermediaries registered current retail value growth of 14%, which drove the overall category. Individuals are increasingly reluctant to pay more than the minimum necessary so ordering online through discount portals that allow users to compare prices remained popular.

Euromonitor International’s Intermediaries in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Intermediaries Air Sales Only, Intermediaries Car Rental Sales Only, Intermediaries Corporate Business Sales, Intermediaries Cruise Sales, Intermediaries Leisure Sales, Intermediaries Lodging Sales Only, Intermediaries Offline Sales, Intermediaries Online Sales, Intermediaries Other Sales, Intermediaries Other Transport Sales Only, Intermediaries Package Holidays Sales, Intermediaries Travel Insurance Sales Only.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents:

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Intermediaries Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 Forecast Intermediaries Sales: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Consolidation of Domestic and Inbound Arrivals Fuels Growth

Online Sales Continue To Gain Ground

Car Rental Focus on Adjusting To the New Ways of Transport

Low-cost Airlines Remains Strong

Future Performance May Be Affected by the Recovery of Competitor Destinations

SWOT

Summary 1 Destination Spain: SWOT

Market Data

Table 8 Annual Leave: Volume 2012-2017

Table 9 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2012-2017

Table 10 Seasonality: Number of People 2012-2017

Table 11 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2012-2017

Table 12 Other Transport Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 13 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 14 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2017-2022

Table 15 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Activities: Value 2012-2017

Table 17 Forecast Activities: Value 2017-2022

….continued

