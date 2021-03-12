Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global neurothrombectomy devices market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends & Drivers:

A neurothrombectomy is a process conducted using laser, mechanical, and ultrasound technologies to retrieve or destroy blood clots in the cerebral neurovasculature. It is primarily used for lowering the risk of hemorrhagic events, achieving recanalization, and increasing efficiency to treat large vessel occlusions. Neurothrombectomy devices also helps in reducing the mortality rate among patients and improving functional outcomes. Owing to these factors, neurothrombectomy devices find extensive application in treating acute ischemic stroke (AIS).

The growing utilization of neurothrombectomy devices to destroy blood clots and increase blood supply to the brain in order to treat strokes, dementia, depression, etc., is primarily driving the global market. Additionally, due to the faster product approval process, several key manufacturers are continuously introducing technologically advanced variants with improved efficiency, thereby further catalyzing the market growth. Numerous other factors, including the rising adoption of unhealthy lifestyles and increasing demand for marginally invasive surgeries by individuals, are expected to propel the global market for neurothrombectomy devices in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Acandis GmbH

Argon Medical (Weigao Group)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Penumbra Inc.

Phenox GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporatio

Vesalio LLC

Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product and End Use.

Market Breakup by Product:

Clot Retrievers

Aspiration/Suction Devices

Vascular Snares

Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

