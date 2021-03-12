Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Players to See Huge Investments Opportunities by 2027 | Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), DAISO, FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn

“
The report titled Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epichlorohydrin (ECH) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epichlorohydrin (ECH) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), DAISO, FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn, Hanwha Chemical, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, KASHIMA CHEMICAL, Momentive Speciality Chemicals, NAMA Chemicals, LOTTE Fine Chemical, Shandong Haili Chemical, SOLVAy, Spolchemie, Sumitomo Chemical, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Dow, ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA
Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy resins
Synthetic glycerin
Water treatment chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Paints & Applications
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Wind Turbine
Composites
Adhesives
Others
The Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Epoxy resins
1.2.3 Synthetic glycerin
1.2.4 Water treatment chemicals
1.2.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Paints & Applications
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Wind Turbine
1.3.6 Composites
1.3.7 Adhesives
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Trends
2.3.2 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Revenue
3.4 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Revenue in 2020
3.5 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand)
11.1.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Company Details
11.1.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Business Overview
11.1.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.1.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Recent Development
11.2 DAISO
11.2.1 DAISO Company Details
11.2.2 DAISO Business Overview
11.2.3 DAISO Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.2.4 DAISO Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 DAISO Recent Development
11.3 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn
11.3.1 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn Company Details
11.3.2 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn Business Overview
11.3.3 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.3.4 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn Recent Development
11.4 Hanwha Chemical
11.4.1 Hanwha Chemical Company Details
11.4.2 Hanwha Chemical Business Overview
11.4.3 Hanwha Chemical Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Development
11.5 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical
11.5.1 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Company Details
11.5.2 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Business Overview
11.5.3 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.5.4 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Recent Development
11.6 KASHIMA CHEMICAL
11.6.1 KASHIMA CHEMICAL Company Details
11.6.2 KASHIMA CHEMICAL Business Overview
11.6.3 KASHIMA CHEMICAL Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.6.4 KASHIMA CHEMICAL Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 KASHIMA CHEMICAL Recent Development
11.7 Momentive Speciality Chemicals
11.7.1 Momentive Speciality Chemicals Company Details
11.7.2 Momentive Speciality Chemicals Business Overview
11.7.3 Momentive Speciality Chemicals Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.7.4 Momentive Speciality Chemicals Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Momentive Speciality Chemicals Recent Development
11.8 NAMA Chemicals
11.8.1 NAMA Chemicals Company Details
11.8.2 NAMA Chemicals Business Overview
11.8.3 NAMA Chemicals Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.8.4 NAMA Chemicals Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 NAMA Chemicals Recent Development
11.9 LOTTE Fine Chemical
11.9.1 LOTTE Fine Chemical Company Details
11.9.2 LOTTE Fine Chemical Business Overview
11.9.3 LOTTE Fine Chemical Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.9.4 LOTTE Fine Chemical Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 LOTTE Fine Chemical Recent Development
11.10 Shandong Haili Chemical
11.10.1 Shandong Haili Chemical Company Details
11.10.2 Shandong Haili Chemical Business Overview
11.10.3 Shandong Haili Chemical Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.10.4 Shandong Haili Chemical Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Shandong Haili Chemical Recent Development
11.11 SOLVAy
11.11.1 SOLVAy Company Details
11.11.2 SOLVAy Business Overview
11.11.3 SOLVAy Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.11.4 SOLVAy Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 SOLVAy Recent Development
11.12 Spolchemie
11.12.1 Spolchemie Company Details
11.12.2 Spolchemie Business Overview
11.12.3 Spolchemie Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.12.4 Spolchemie Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Spolchemie Recent Development
11.13 Sumitomo Chemical
11.13.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Details
11.13.2 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview
11.13.3 Sumitomo Chemical Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.13.4 Sumitomo Chemical Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development
11.14 Tamilnadu Petroproducts
11.14.1 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Company Details
11.14.2 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Business Overview
11.14.3 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.14.4 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Recent Development
11.15 Dow
11.15.1 Dow Company Details
11.15.2 Dow Business Overview
11.15.3 Dow Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.15.4 Dow Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Dow Recent Development
11.16 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA
11.16.1 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA Company Details
11.16.2 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA Business Overview
11.16.3 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction
11.16.4 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
”