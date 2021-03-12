Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Premium dog food continues to perform well in 2020, despite the introduction of a 5% VAT rate into the United Arab Emirates in 2018. The increase in prices that started in 2018 has not had any effect on demand in 2019 as pet owners continue to buy the best quality dog food for their pets. Given that pet owners often have larger disposable incomes, it appears that they are simply not put off by the VAT increase.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1686513-dog-food-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-astaxanthin-marke-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-e-commerce-software-and-services-spending-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dog Food in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Premium dog food continues to do well despite introduction of VAT

Small dogs becoming more popular, boosting interest in small dog-specific items

Dog treats do well as owners want to spoil their animals

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mars strong both in its own right and via Saint Vincent, benefiting from widening distribution

Smaller players see share gains thanks to organic and natural products

Webbox pet food launches in UAE

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Dog Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Dog Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Dog Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Dog Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Dog Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care continues to enjoy strong growth, whilst pet protection laws signify broader willingness to invest in pets

United Arab Emirates becomes even more pet friendly

International manufacturers such as Mars and Nestlé continue to lead despite emergence of niche players

Hypermarkets still leads, but pet shops and e-commerce retailers gain share as consumers want the best for their pets

New launches and increased premiumisation set to keep sales buoyant

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105