Global Meeting the Demand for Sustainable Meat Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

After the debut of the first stem cell burger, lab-grown meat start-ups are being taken more seriously. Lab-grown meat has the potential to meet consumers’ demanding criteria, but it must be able to compete with existing offerings. This briefing discusses the future potential for lab-grown meat as an alternative to fresh and processed meat, drawing parallels from the dairy industry and offering recommendations for how global meat processors can mitigate the threat of such rising alternatives.

…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513259-meeting-the-demand-for-sustainable-meat

Euromonitor International’s Meeting the Demand for Sustainable Meat global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Fresh Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving fresh food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-anatomic-pathology-market-size-study-by-product-services-instruments-consumables-services-by-application-diseases-diagnosis-drug-discovery-development-others-by-end-user-hospitals-pathology-labs-research-institutes-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Eggs, Fish and Seafood, Fruits, Meat, Nuts, Organic Fresh Foods, Pulses, Starchy Roots, Sugar and Sweeteners, Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-drying-curing-equipment-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fresh Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Meeting the Demand for Sustainable Meat

Euromonitor International

September 2018

Introduction

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105