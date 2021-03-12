Global Tourism Flows in Venezuela Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Over the forecast period, the number of outbound trips is predicted to decline compared to the review period, not only due to falling tourism but also due to increasing Venezuelan migration. Despite the increasing difficulties that Venezuelans encounter when trying to purchase flight tickets, since most carriers only deal in US dollars and more airlines will cease operations in the country, the number of outbound expatriates is likely to continue to rise if domestic conditions remain as they are…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443582-tourism-flows-in-venezuela

Euromonitor International’s Tourism Flows in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heat-treatment-drying-ovens-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Domestic Trips, Inbound Arrivals, Outbound Departures.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-electronics-control-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Headlines

Prospects

Venezuelan Global Migration Impacts Outbound Departures

Potential Attraction To Natural Beauty Is Hampered by Crisis

the Government Continues Planning To Activate Tourism in Venezuela

Category Data

Table 1 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2013-2018

Table 2 Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2013-2018

Table 3 Inbound City Arrivals 2013-2018

Table 4 Inbound Receipts: Value 2013-2018

Table 5 Leisure Inbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2013-2018

Table 6 Forecast Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2018-2023

Table 7 Forecast Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2018-2023

Table 8 Forecast Inbound Receipts: Value 2018-2023

Table 9 Domestic Trips by Destination: Number of Trips 2013-2018

Table 10 Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2013-2018

Table 11 Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2013-2018

Table 12 Domestic Expenditure: Value 2013-2018

Table 13 Forecast Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2018-2023

Table 14 Forecast Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Domestic Expenditure: Value 2018-2023

Table 16 Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2013-2018

Table 17 Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2013-2018

Table 18 Outbound Expenditure: Value 2013-2018

Table 19 Forecast Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2018-2023

Table 20 Forecast Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2018-2023

Table 21 Forecast Outbound Expenditure: Value 2018-2023

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105