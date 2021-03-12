Smart Cities Market is segmented by application, type, component, material, and geography

The growing adoption of connected devices and smart technologies across various regions has been one of the most crucial factors for the growth of smart cities globally. Moreover, rising awareness to ensure environmental sustainability in cities has triggered the need for the adoption of smart solutions. Furthermore, key player strategies, such as new product launches, business expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, can be attributed to the extensive market growth. For instance, in November 2019, ABB’s power grids business and Cree, a U.S.-based manufacturer of power semiconductors entered into a partnership to accelerate the growth of ABB’s Electric Vehicles (EV). This partnership is aimed toward the development of energy-efficient silicon carbide semiconductors for the automotive and industrial sectors. However, insufficient awareness regarding the advantages of smart technologies and the dearth of skilled personnel hinders market growth to a certain extent.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Smart Cities Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global smart cities market accounted for over US$ 360 billion (estimated) in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Itron Inc., Telensa, Honeywell International Inc, Gfi, ABB, and IBM

Smart cities provide solutions to several problems associated with increasing urbanization. For instance, these solutions promote efficient waste management, systematic public transport services, advanced infrastructural developments, and efficient use of resources like water & energy. According to the UN World Urbanization Prospects, it is estimated that by 2050, the population living in urban areas will become approximately 68 percent across the world. Hence, the adoption of smart city solutions will significantly promote urban development by offering sustainable buildings & equipment and smart network infrastructures.

Favorable government initiatives to promote smart cities will significantly drive market growth. These initiatives are aiming to improve several sectors, especially energy & infrastructure projects, data-driven public safety, and intelligent transportation.

By Smart Transportation (Types, Solutions, and Services), By Smart Buildings (Solutions and Services), By Smart Utilities (Solutions and Services), By Smart Citizen Services (Smart Street Lighting, Smart Education, Smart Public Safety, and Smart Healthcare)

