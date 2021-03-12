Ultrasound Market is segmented by application, type, component, material, and geography

The market growth can be attributed to several factors, which has led to its wide-scale adoption. Rising incidence of target diseases, technological advancements and increasing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals are anticipated to drive its demand in the coming years. However, stringent government regulation is likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Ultrasound Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the Global Ultrasound Market was estimated to account for over US$ 6.6 Billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Ultrasound Market include:

Canon Medical Systems, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Philips, Samsung Electronics and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation and Siemens AG

To impart proper training to clinicians, prominent players are continuously collaborating with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, In October 2018, GE Healthcare collaborated with SonoSim, a global leader in ultrasound education and training with an aim to offer enhanced education services to new and existing ultrasound users around the world.

Incidences & prevalence of chronic diseases especially cancer and geriatric population are rapidly growing globally. Geriatric populations are highly prone to diseases due to various structural and functional changes. Therefore, the demand for early detection of diseases is incessantly rising, which in turn is likely to spur the demand of ultrasound devices which are routinely used for diagnosis and monitoring of a wide range of diseases.

The Ultrasound Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Device Display (Color Ultrasound and Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound), Application (Radiology/General Imaging, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal, Pain Management and Vascular), Type of Product (Diagnostic Ultrasound and Therapeutic Ultrasound), System Portability (Trolley/Cart-Based System, Compact/Handheld System and Point-of-Care (POC) Systems), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, & Diagnostic Centers; Maternity Centers; and Ambulatory Care Centers)

