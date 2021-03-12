Hydroponics Market is segmented by application, type, component, material, and geography

The consistent growth of the market can be attributed to several factors such as, higher yield as compared to conventional agricultural practices and hydroponic systems that help in the conservation of natural resources. Moreover, hydroponic systems are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the hydroponics market globally between 2019 and 2030.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Hydroponics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global hydroponics market accounted for over US$ 7.6 (estimated) billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Hydroponics Market include:

LumiGrow, Heliospectra AB, The Scotts Company LLC, LOGIQS B.V., JAYA Hydroponic Farms, AmHydro, Hydrodynamics International, Hydroponic Systems, Emerald Harvest, and Advanced Nutrients

Hydroponics results in higher yield as compared to conventional agricultural practices. To feed the growing population, the productivity of food crops must be increased within an existing land through alternative farming techniques. According to the United Nation’s report on the worldwide population, plants in the hydroponic system have 20–25% higher yields than a soil-based system with productivity of 2–5 times higher.

Various complications associated with hydroponics farming are affecting market growth to a certain extent. Several complications, such as the lack of government policy & tax breaks in developing countries and high capital investments involved in large-scale farms, are few of the major restraints for the market. Hydroponic farming will play a pivotal role in improving food safety in developing countries.. In developing regions the high set-up costs for hydroponic farming can often render operational unfeasibility.

The Hydroponics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (Aggregate Systems, Liquid Systems), Equipment & Input (HVAC, Led Grow Light, Irrigation Systems, Material Handling, Control Systems)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

