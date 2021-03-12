Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market is segmented by application, type, component, material, and geography

Prebiotics are compounds, used to increase the growth/activity of beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. Moreover, it is also used to enhance the production of vitamins. The main source of prebiotics is plant material such as hay or alfalfa. Prebiotics are used to improve digestive system, increase bone density, make immune system strong, and increase calcium and magnesium absorption among others. Multiple health benefits associated with prebiotics for animals is considered as the major driving factor for the growth of this market.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global prebiotics in animal feed market is estimated to be over US$ 292.23 million in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market” at:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/190

Some of the prominent players in the Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market include:

BEHN MEYER, BENEO, Cargill Incorporated., COSUCRA., Jarrow Formulas, Inc.,Tereos, DuPont, Provita Nutrition and Health Inc.,NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, and Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH

The use of prebiotics in animal feed is growing rapidly due to a high demand for prebiotics supplements particularly for animals. The consumption of prebiotic supplements has been growing due to various advantages associated with prebiotic supplements such as not getting affected by temperature changes, high stability and convenience to store for a long time. Moreover, they can be added to almost every type of drink as well as food without reducing its effectiveness. Hence, numerous advantages of prebiotic supplements have been appending the market growth.

Various complications and regulations associated with prebiotics have been negatively impacting the market growth. Additionally, fluctuations in raw material prices is a major factor responsible for limiting the market growth. Lack of awareness regarding health benefits associated with prebiotics in some geographical areas such as the Middle East & Africa is one of the restraining factors in the operating market.

The Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Inulin, Fructo Oligosaccharide (FOS), Mannan oligosaccharides (MOS), Galacto oligosaccharides (GOSs)), Livestock Type (Swine, Aquaculture, Cattle, Poultry)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/190



Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this [email protected]

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/190



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com