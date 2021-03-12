Healthcare RFID Market is segmented by application, type, component, material, and geography

The significant growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as growing adoption of automated process in hospitals and pharmacies. High efficacy of the RFID systems for inventory management in hospitals and to improved patient safety are anticipated to boost the growth of the healthcare RFID market over the forecast period. Extensive research and development by major companies or universities across the globe to introduce healthcare RFID technology with maximum safety and precision is expected to contribute to the market expansion. In 2019, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adopted RFID technology vaccination cards for Saudi children to improve vaccination process and avoid the delays and mistakes committed during vaccination.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Healthcare RFID Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global healthcare RFID market is estimated to be over US$ 3.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2030.

In healthcare industry RFID technology can be used in supply chain application, quality assurance application and for patient safety. These RFID technology can be deployed in hospitals and clinics to improve patient flow, reduce medial errors, improve asset utilization rates, mange inventories & implants, and among others. Many hospitals, Pharmacies and clinic adopted RFID technology to improve patient safety. Hospitals use RFID technology for patient tracking provide wrist bands to the patients with their complete information. These bands hold information about their medical history, treatment regimen, and details of the ailment. RFID readers and software enables surgeons to understand background of patients and provide a suitable treatment. This in turn aids to substantial growth of the healthcare RFID market.

RFID technology is also used in blood banks, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies for better workflow management. These system enable organizations manage stock, prevent stock out, overstock situations and also enable real-time data management to prevent inventory loss & theft. Moreover, increasing demand for these systems among medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and other life sciences companies to control inventory costs, is expected to propel the growth of healthcare RFID market.

The Healthcare RFID Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Tags, Readers, Printers, Software and Others), Application (Tracking and Monitoring), End Users (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Research Institutes)

