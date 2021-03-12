Athleisure Market is segmented by application, type, component, material, and geography

The significant growth of the market can be attributed to increasing involvement of developing nations into sports and fitness activities. Also, increasing disposable income and active brand promotions has led to the popularity and increased market sales which has led the growth of the athleisure market over the forecast period. Extensive research and development by major companies across the globe to introduce athleisure technology with maximum safety and precision is expected to contribute to market expansion. The collaborations between leading sportswear brands and fashion designers is nothing new. In 2019, many sports brands and known fashion designers are working jointly such as Nike x Matthew Williams, Veilance, Satisfy, and Lululemon x Robert Geller that has promoted to the growth of the market.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Athleisure Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global athleisure market is estimated to be over US$ 164.8 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.2% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Athleisure Market include:

Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, The Gap, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., H&M, Columbia Sportswear Company, Lululemon athletica inc., PVH Corp., The North Face (VF Corporation (VFC))

Athleisure is the fastest growing category in fashion industry, increasing wellness aspirations and celebrity endorsement on social media add impetus to the growth of this market. Wellness is the new status symbol, and increasing numbers of consumers are showcasing their healthy lifestyles on social media, posting photos of themselves wearing athleisure apparel and consumers prefer premium fashion choices that are both comfortable and stylish. In addition, increasing popularity of yoga globally along with enhancement of fashion trends and demand for high-tech materials and unique stitching is expected to propel the growth of the athleisure market.

Athleisure is a best combination of casual style with sports appeal, it brings together fashion cultures, active wear and urban lifestyle. Increasing acceptance of comfortable casual wear in workplaces and corporates such as sweat pants, wollen pants, and sneakers are likely to drive the growth of market. In Addition, rising availability of gyms and fitness centers in workplace motivates the employees to adopt the new athleisure product. This in turn aids the substantial growth of the athleisure market.

The Athleisure Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product Type (Sneaker, Joggers, Leggings, Hoodies, Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

