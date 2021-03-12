Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Premium cat food continues to enjoy robust value and volume growth thanks to increasing humanisation and the new laws surrounding proper cat care. New variants have also stimulated sales, with brands such as Lily’s Kitchen now offering an organic variant, and cat owners are willing to diversify and try different products to see if their cat enjoys them. The concept of premiumisation does not revolve around giving the largest amount of nutrition to pet cats. Rather, it is about finding the right…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1686474-cat-food-in-the-united-arab-emirates
Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-emerald-earrings-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-02
Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-diesel-fuel-cetane-improvers-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Cat Food in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
May 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Premium cat food enjoys robust growth on the back of increasing humanisation
Wet cat food benefits most from premiumisation
Law against pet abandonment boosts sales of cat food
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Nestlé and Mars lead but distribution appears to be evolving
Mars could refocus on best-performing brands
Companies focus on increased nutrition ranges in 2019
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020
Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020
Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2016-2019
Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care continues to enjoy strong growth, whilst pet protection laws signify broader willingness to invest in pets
United Arab Emirates becomes even more pet friendly
International manufacturers such as Mars and Nestlé continue to lead despite emergence of niche players
Hypermarkets still leads, but pet shops and e-commerce retailers gain share as consumers want the best for their pets
New launches and increased premiumisation set to keep sales buoyant
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105