Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Single-portion cat food is gaining popularity, primarily versions that are positioned as being functional and offering health benefits. Thanks to the growing trend of convenience, single-portion pouches are increasingly in demand, with value-for-money multipacks selling particularly well. Single-portion pouches are widely available as both branded products and in private label lines. Such products are expected to continue to gain ground over the forecast period, at the expense of wet cat food in…

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Cat Food in the Czech Republic

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Single-portion pouches seen as fresh and convenient as the shift from dry to wet food continues

Pet humanisation trend drives demand for premium cat food

Meaty treats cater to pampered pets

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mars and Nestlé jostle at the top as smaller players push for share

Vitakraft benefits from multichannel marketing strategy and new product developments

Rise of e-commerce meets demand for convenience as private label gains share

CATEGORY INDICATORS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Value growth outperforms volume growth as owners buy the best for their pets

Premiumisation and pet humanisation trends drive sales of high-end products offering natural, functional ingredients

Multinationals lead but face growing competition as smaller players focus on premiumisation

Rise of e-commerce forces store-based players to invest in multichannel strategies

Premiumisation trend will continue to drive value growth

MARKET INDICATORS

