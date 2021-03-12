Data Warehousing Market registering a High CAGR of 8.45% in the forecast period 2026

Data warehousing is a process which is used to store large amount of data and information by various sources of business and organizations. It uses different data and component so that they can use this data efficiently. They are specially designed for query and analysis rather than transaction process. Extraction, statistical analysis, data mining etc. are some of the common type of offering offered by the data warehousing. The main benefit of the data warehousing is that they separate analytical process from operational process which increase the operational system.
Global Data Warehousing Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 39.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising adoption of vertical data warehousing and increasing application of AI in data warehouse is the major factor for the growth of this market.
The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Data Warehousing market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data warehousing market are Actian Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP ERP, Snowflake Inc., Teradata, Hortonworks Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., MarkLogic Corporation, Ignite Technologies, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Kognitio Ltd among others.
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for storage system for growing volume of data will drive the market growth
- Increasing prevalence for column-oriented data warehouse solutions so that they can perform advanced analytics will also drive the growth of this market
- Rising need for real- time view and analytics on real data on operational data act as a driver for this market
- Growing applications of AI in data warehouse will also act as a driving factor for this market growth
Market Restraints:
- Complexity associated with the data warehousing will restrain the market growth
- High operational cost will also hamper the growth of this market
- Inefficient data warehouse architecture can also act as a market restraint
Segmentation : Global Data Warehousing Market
By Type of Offering
Extraction
Transportation and Loading (ETL) Solutions
Statistical Analysis
Data Mining
Others
By Type of Data
Unstructured Data
Semi-structured & Structured Data
By Deployment
On- Premises
Cloud
Hybrid
By Organization Type
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprise
By Industrial Vertical
BFSI
Telecom &IT
Government
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Media& Entertainment
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Qlik announced that they have acquired Attunity so that they can increase their data management capabilities and can also add new skilled and experienced data professionals in their team. This acquisition will also help the Qlik to strengthen their s data lake management and cloud infrastructure partnerships
- In April 2019, HealthAxis Group announced that they have acquired Analytics partner so that they can use their powerful core platform and services. This acquisition will also help them to provide shareable data and effective communication throughout health care delivery pipeline and they will be able to provide better services to the healthcare industry
Country Level Analysis
The Data Warehousing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Data Warehousing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Data Warehousing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Data Warehousing market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Data Warehousing Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Warehousing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Warehousing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Warehousing market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
