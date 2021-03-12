Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market Showcases Promising Growth Forecast Key Players- AMS Automotive LLC, AmTech International, EXEDY Globalparts, JMT Auto Limited, Schaeffler AG, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Others

The Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive dual mass flywheel market with detailed market segmentation by transmission type, material, vehicle type. The global automotive dual mass flywheel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive dual mass flywheel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive dual mass flywheel market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive dual mass flywheel market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., AMS Automotive LLC, AmTech International, EXEDY Globalparts, JMT Auto Limited, Schaeffler AG, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The increasing penetration of dual-clutch transmission and continuous variable transmission (CVT) and an increase in the adoption of automated manual transmission are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global automotive dual mass flywheel market. Additionally, the adoption of duel mass flywheels by various original equipment manufacturers to lessen the weight of the engine by manufacturing lightweight components to improve fuel efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive dual mass flywheel market.

An automotive dual mass flywheel is a mechanical device that provides energy to the system continuously. The dual name points toward the mass of the device which is split into two, first-half of the mass is connected to the engine and second half to the gearbox. The dual-mass flywheel introduction in the vehicles enables the vehicles to be operated at deficient speed without compromising the comfort of driving and fuel efficiency. Due to all the above factors, the dual mass flywheel is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive dual mass flywheel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive dual mass flywheel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market Landscape Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

