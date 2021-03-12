Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2025

Worldwide Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2015 – 2020, to account for US$ US$ XX Mn in 2025.

Top Dominating Key Players:

CMA CGM NYK Line China Shipping Container Lines Kling Group ZIM Integrated Orient Overseas Container Line Compañía Sud Americana de Vapores (CSAV) Hanjin Shipping Co., Ltd Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd Evergreen Marine Corp

Refrigerated sea transportation deals with import and export of fresh foods, meat, flowers, pharmaceuticals, etc., between different regions across the globe. The growing demand for these commodities have set new dimension to the refrigerated transportation industry. As Sea transport being one of the economical and convenient mode of trade between nations and have been followed since decades, refrigerated sea transport is expected to grow in terms of container volumes through the forecast period.

The report also focuses on two key types of reefer container such as containerized reefer and specialized reefer. Over past decade the growth of specialized reefer is observed to be declining due to high maintenance cost, transportation and service charges. The growth of containerized reefers are owing to the technological advancements of refrigeration systems in the containers. The growth of reefer containers is further dependent on the commodities, the growing demands for commodities such as fresh produce, meat, beverages, pharmaceuticals from one region to other is accelerating the growth of refrigerated sea transport market and demand for more capacity of reefer containers.

