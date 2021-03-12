IoT Healthcare Market Trends, Opportunities, Business Strategies, Application, Analysis by Top Players Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC, CISCO, STANLEY, Capsule, IBM and others, Future Scope and Forecast 2026

Internet of things healthcare, consists of different medical devices, systems and programming and had an effect on the overall healthcare sector which has been massively beneficial in remote clinical monitoring, chronic disease management and personal fitness monitoring and by giving more time to patients for interacting with their doctors.

Global IoT Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 263.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2083.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality IoT Healthcare market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive IoT Healthcare market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IOT healthcare market are Medtronic (Ireland), Cisco Inc (US). GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), STANLEY Healthcare (USA), Capsule Technologies, Inc (USA), IBM Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V.,(Europe), Microsoft (US),.(US), SAP affiliate company (Germany), AdhereTech (US), Cerner Corporation (US), PhysIQ(US). Meru Health(US), LifeFuels Inc (USA), Keriton (US), CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC. (US), ConnectedHealth (Singapore),

Market Drivers:

Implementation of IoT solutions for reduced cost of care act as a driver to the market.

Rise in investment for healthcare IoT solutions act as a driving agent for the market.

Market Restraints

Lack of competence in deploying IoT solutions act as restraints to the market.

The lack of governance standards in IoT healthcare market act as restraints.

Segmentation : Global IoT Healthcare Market

By Component

Medical Devices

Systems and Software

Services

System Integration Services

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance Services

By Application

Telemedicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

By Connectivity Technology

Bluetooth Low Energy

Wi-Fi

Cellular

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Satellite

By End User

Hospitals

Surgical Centers and Clinics

Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

By Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Medtronic launched Reveal LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) with TruRhythm Detection; it is an advanced cardiac monitor with high accuracy to efficiently identify abnormal heartbeats. The device communicates wirelessly with a patient’s bedside monitor, which uploads device data to the Medtronic CareLink network. This helped the company to offer highest quality products and services to deliver clinical and economic value to its consumers.

In February 2017, Royal Philips launched the IntelliVue Guardian solution featured with connectivity with the Philips Wearable Biosensor for the detection of subtle signs of patient deterioration in hospitals. This launch helped the company to bring the clinical benefits of predictive trend analytics to patients at hospital and home.

Country Level Analysis

The IoT Healthcare market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the IoT Healthcare market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

IoT Healthcare market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IoT Healthcare market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of IoT Healthcare Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT Healthcare market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IoT Healthcare market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IoT Healthcare market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

