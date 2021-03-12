Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | General Electric, Mistras Group Inc., Olympus Corporation

“

The report titled Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: General Electric, Mistras Group Inc., Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology Inc., Nikon Metrology Inc., Magnaflux Corporation, Zetec Inc., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Yxlon International GmbH, Fischer Technology Inc., Sonatest Ltd., NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg, Td Williamson, Bosello High Technology Srl

Market Segmentation by Product: Inspection Services

Equipment Rental Services

Training Services

Calibration Services



Market Segmentation by Application: Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Others Verticals



The Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Inspection Services

1.2.3 Equipment Rental Services

1.2.4 Training Services

1.2.5 Calibration Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Oil and Gas

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Public Infrastructure

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Power Generation

1.3.8 Others Verticals

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Trends

2.3.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Drivers

2.3.3 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Challenges

2.3.4 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Revenue

3.4 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Revenue in 2020

3.5 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 General Electric

11.1.1 General Electric Company Details

11.1.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.1.3 General Electric Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.2 Mistras Group Inc.

11.2.1 Mistras Group Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Mistras Group Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Mistras Group Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.2.4 Mistras Group Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Mistras Group Inc. Recent Development

11.3 Olympus Corporation

11.3.1 Olympus Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Olympus Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 Olympus Corporation Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.3.4 Olympus Corporation Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Olympus Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Ashtead Technology Inc.

11.4.1 Ashtead Technology Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Ashtead Technology Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Ashtead Technology Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.4.4 Ashtead Technology Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Ashtead Technology Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Nikon Metrology Inc.

11.5.1 Nikon Metrology Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Nikon Metrology Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Nikon Metrology Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.5.4 Nikon Metrology Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Nikon Metrology Inc. Recent Development

11.6 Magnaflux Corporation

11.6.1 Magnaflux Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Magnaflux Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Magnaflux Corporation Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.6.4 Magnaflux Corporation Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Magnaflux Corporation Recent Development

11.7 Zetec Inc.

11.7.1 Zetec Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Zetec Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Zetec Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.7.4 Zetec Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Zetec Inc. Recent Development

11.8 Eddyfi NDT Inc.

11.8.1 Eddyfi NDT Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Eddyfi NDT Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Eddyfi NDT Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.8.4 Eddyfi NDT Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Eddyfi NDT Inc. Recent Development

11.9 Yxlon International GmbH

11.9.1 Yxlon International GmbH Company Details

11.9.2 Yxlon International GmbH Business Overview

11.9.3 Yxlon International GmbH Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.9.4 Yxlon International GmbH Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Yxlon International GmbH Recent Development

11.10 Fischer Technology Inc.

11.10.1 Fischer Technology Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Fischer Technology Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Fischer Technology Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.10.4 Fischer Technology Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Fischer Technology Inc. Recent Development

11.11 Sonatest Ltd.

11.11.1 Sonatest Ltd. Company Details

11.11.2 Sonatest Ltd. Business Overview

11.11.3 Sonatest Ltd. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.11.4 Sonatest Ltd. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Sonatest Ltd. Recent Development

11.12 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg

11.12.1 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg Company Details

11.12.2 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg Business Overview

11.12.3 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.12.4 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg Recent Development

11.13 Td Williamson

11.13.1 Td Williamson Company Details

11.13.2 Td Williamson Business Overview

11.13.3 Td Williamson Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.13.4 Td Williamson Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Td Williamson Recent Development

11.14 Bosello High Technology Srl

11.14.1 Bosello High Technology Srl Company Details

11.14.2 Bosello High Technology Srl Business Overview

11.14.3 Bosello High Technology Srl Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

11.14.4 Bosello High Technology Srl Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Bosello High Technology Srl Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”