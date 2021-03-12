Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, General Electric Company, Wartsila Oyj ABP

“

The report titled Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, General Electric Company, Wartsila Oyj ABP, ABB Group, Rolls-Royce PLC, L-3 Communications Holdings, AB Volvo Penta, Navis Engineering, Marine Technologies LLC, Praxis Automation & Technology B.V., NORR Systems Pte Ltd, Moxa Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Class 1

Class 2

Class 3



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Ships

Merchant Vessels

Offshore Vessels

Naval Vessels



The Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Class 1

1.2.3 Class 2

1.2.4 Class 3

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Ships

1.3.3 Merchant Vessels

1.3.4 Offshore Vessels

1.3.5 Naval Vessels

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Revenue

3.4 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

11.1.1 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Details

11.1.2 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Business Overview

11.1.3 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.1.4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Recent Development

11.2 General Electric Company

11.2.1 General Electric Company Company Details

11.2.2 General Electric Company Business Overview

11.2.3 General Electric Company Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.2.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

11.3 Wartsila Oyj ABP

11.3.1 Wartsila Oyj ABP Company Details

11.3.2 Wartsila Oyj ABP Business Overview

11.3.3 Wartsila Oyj ABP Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.3.4 Wartsila Oyj ABP Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Wartsila Oyj ABP Recent Development

11.4 ABB Group

11.4.1 ABB Group Company Details

11.4.2 ABB Group Business Overview

11.4.3 ABB Group Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.4.4 ABB Group Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 ABB Group Recent Development

11.5 Rolls-Royce PLC

11.5.1 Rolls-Royce PLC Company Details

11.5.2 Rolls-Royce PLC Business Overview

11.5.3 Rolls-Royce PLC Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.5.4 Rolls-Royce PLC Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Rolls-Royce PLC Recent Development

11.6 L-3 Communications Holdings

11.6.1 L-3 Communications Holdings Company Details

11.6.2 L-3 Communications Holdings Business Overview

11.6.3 L-3 Communications Holdings Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.6.4 L-3 Communications Holdings Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 L-3 Communications Holdings Recent Development

11.7 AB Volvo Penta

11.7.1 AB Volvo Penta Company Details

11.7.2 AB Volvo Penta Business Overview

11.7.3 AB Volvo Penta Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.7.4 AB Volvo Penta Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 AB Volvo Penta Recent Development

11.8 Navis Engineering

11.8.1 Navis Engineering Company Details

11.8.2 Navis Engineering Business Overview

11.8.3 Navis Engineering Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.8.4 Navis Engineering Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Navis Engineering Recent Development

11.9 Marine Technologies LLC

11.9.1 Marine Technologies LLC Company Details

11.9.2 Marine Technologies LLC Business Overview

11.9.3 Marine Technologies LLC Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.9.4 Marine Technologies LLC Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Marine Technologies LLC Recent Development

11.10 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V.

11.10.1 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V. Company Details

11.10.2 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V. Business Overview

11.10.3 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V. Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.10.4 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V. Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V. Recent Development

11.11 NORR Systems Pte Ltd

11.11.1 NORR Systems Pte Ltd Company Details

11.11.2 NORR Systems Pte Ltd Business Overview

11.11.3 NORR Systems Pte Ltd Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.11.4 NORR Systems Pte Ltd Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 NORR Systems Pte Ltd Recent Development

11.12 Moxa Inc.

11.12.1 Moxa Inc. Company Details

11.12.2 Moxa Inc. Business Overview

11.12.3 Moxa Inc. Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

11.12.4 Moxa Inc. Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Moxa Inc. Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

