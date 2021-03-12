Flannel Shirts Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | H&M, Nike, Fast Retailing, GAP, Adidas

“

The report titled Global Flannel Shirts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flannel Shirts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flannel Shirts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flannel Shirts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flannel Shirts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flannel Shirts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flannel Shirts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flannel Shirts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flannel Shirts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flannel Shirts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flannel Shirts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flannel Shirts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: H&M, Nike, Fast Retailing, GAP, Adidas, C&A, Gildan, Inditex, Esprit, Hanes, Li-Ning, American Apparel, Bestseller, Levi Strauss, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, HLA, Under Armour, Brooks Brothers, Next Plc, Lacoste, TOM TAILOR, Metersbonwe, Semir, S.Oliver, Paul Stuart

Market Segmentation by Product: Cotton Flannel

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Men

Women

Kids



The Flannel Shirts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flannel Shirts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flannel Shirts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flannel Shirts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flannel Shirts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flannel Shirts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flannel Shirts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flannel Shirts market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flannel Shirts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cotton Flannel

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flannel Shirts Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.3.4 Kids

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Flannel Shirts Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Flannel Shirts Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Flannel Shirts Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Flannel Shirts Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Flannel Shirts Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Flannel Shirts Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flannel Shirts Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Flannel Shirts Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Flannel Shirts Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Flannel Shirts Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Flannel Shirts Industry Trends

2.5.1 Flannel Shirts Market Trends

2.5.2 Flannel Shirts Market Drivers

2.5.3 Flannel Shirts Market Challenges

2.5.4 Flannel Shirts Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Flannel Shirts Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Flannel Shirts Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Flannel Shirts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flannel Shirts Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Flannel Shirts by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Flannel Shirts Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Flannel Shirts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Flannel Shirts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Flannel Shirts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flannel Shirts as of 2020)

3.4 Global Flannel Shirts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Flannel Shirts Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flannel Shirts Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Flannel Shirts Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Flannel Shirts Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Flannel Shirts Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Flannel Shirts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Flannel Shirts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Flannel Shirts Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Flannel Shirts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Flannel Shirts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flannel Shirts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Flannel Shirts Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Flannel Shirts Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Flannel Shirts Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Flannel Shirts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flannel Shirts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Flannel Shirts Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flannel Shirts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Flannel Shirts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Flannel Shirts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Flannel Shirts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Flannel Shirts Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Flannel Shirts Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Flannel Shirts Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Flannel Shirts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Flannel Shirts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Flannel Shirts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Flannel Shirts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Flannel Shirts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Flannel Shirts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Flannel Shirts Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Flannel Shirts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Flannel Shirts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flannel Shirts Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Flannel Shirts Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Flannel Shirts Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Flannel Shirts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Flannel Shirts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Flannel Shirts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Flannel Shirts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Flannel Shirts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Flannel Shirts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Flannel Shirts Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Flannel Shirts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Flannel Shirts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Flannel Shirts Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flannel Shirts Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Flannel Shirts Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Flannel Shirts Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Flannel Shirts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Flannel Shirts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Flannel Shirts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Flannel Shirts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Flannel Shirts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Flannel Shirts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Flannel Shirts Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Flannel Shirts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Flannel Shirts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Flannel Shirts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 H&M

11.1.1 H&M Corporation Information

11.1.2 H&M Overview

11.1.3 H&M Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 H&M Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.1.5 H&M Flannel Shirts SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 H&M Recent Developments

11.2 Nike

11.2.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nike Overview

11.2.3 Nike Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Nike Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.2.5 Nike Flannel Shirts SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Nike Recent Developments

11.3 Fast Retailing

11.3.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information

11.3.2 Fast Retailing Overview

11.3.3 Fast Retailing Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Fast Retailing Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.3.5 Fast Retailing Flannel Shirts SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Fast Retailing Recent Developments

11.4 GAP

11.4.1 GAP Corporation Information

11.4.2 GAP Overview

11.4.3 GAP Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 GAP Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.4.5 GAP Flannel Shirts SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 GAP Recent Developments

11.5 Adidas

11.5.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.5.2 Adidas Overview

11.5.3 Adidas Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Adidas Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.5.5 Adidas Flannel Shirts SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Adidas Recent Developments

11.6 C&A

11.6.1 C&A Corporation Information

11.6.2 C&A Overview

11.6.3 C&A Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 C&A Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.6.5 C&A Flannel Shirts SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 C&A Recent Developments

11.7 Gildan

11.7.1 Gildan Corporation Information

11.7.2 Gildan Overview

11.7.3 Gildan Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Gildan Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.7.5 Gildan Flannel Shirts SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Gildan Recent Developments

11.8 Inditex

11.8.1 Inditex Corporation Information

11.8.2 Inditex Overview

11.8.3 Inditex Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Inditex Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.8.5 Inditex Flannel Shirts SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Inditex Recent Developments

11.9 Esprit

11.9.1 Esprit Corporation Information

11.9.2 Esprit Overview

11.9.3 Esprit Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Esprit Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.9.5 Esprit Flannel Shirts SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Esprit Recent Developments

11.10 Hanes

11.10.1 Hanes Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hanes Overview

11.10.3 Hanes Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Hanes Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.10.5 Hanes Flannel Shirts SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Hanes Recent Developments

11.11 Li-Ning

11.11.1 Li-Ning Corporation Information

11.11.2 Li-Ning Overview

11.11.3 Li-Ning Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Li-Ning Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.11.5 Li-Ning Recent Developments

11.12 American Apparel

11.12.1 American Apparel Corporation Information

11.12.2 American Apparel Overview

11.12.3 American Apparel Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 American Apparel Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.12.5 American Apparel Recent Developments

11.13 Bestseller

11.13.1 Bestseller Corporation Information

11.13.2 Bestseller Overview

11.13.3 Bestseller Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Bestseller Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.13.5 Bestseller Recent Developments

11.14 Levi Strauss

11.14.1 Levi Strauss Corporation Information

11.14.2 Levi Strauss Overview

11.14.3 Levi Strauss Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Levi Strauss Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.14.5 Levi Strauss Recent Developments

11.15 Ralph Lauren

11.15.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Information

11.15.2 Ralph Lauren Overview

11.15.3 Ralph Lauren Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Ralph Lauren Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.15.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Developments

11.16 Hugo Boss

11.16.1 Hugo Boss Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hugo Boss Overview

11.16.3 Hugo Boss Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Hugo Boss Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.16.5 Hugo Boss Recent Developments

11.17 HLA

11.17.1 HLA Corporation Information

11.17.2 HLA Overview

11.17.3 HLA Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 HLA Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.17.5 HLA Recent Developments

11.18 Under Armour

11.18.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

11.18.2 Under Armour Overview

11.18.3 Under Armour Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Under Armour Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.18.5 Under Armour Recent Developments

11.19 Brooks Brothers

11.19.1 Brooks Brothers Corporation Information

11.19.2 Brooks Brothers Overview

11.19.3 Brooks Brothers Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Brooks Brothers Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.19.5 Brooks Brothers Recent Developments

11.20 Next Plc

11.20.1 Next Plc Corporation Information

11.20.2 Next Plc Overview

11.20.3 Next Plc Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Next Plc Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.20.5 Next Plc Recent Developments

11.21 Lacoste

11.21.1 Lacoste Corporation Information

11.21.2 Lacoste Overview

11.21.3 Lacoste Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Lacoste Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.21.5 Lacoste Recent Developments

11.22 TOM TAILOR

11.22.1 TOM TAILOR Corporation Information

11.22.2 TOM TAILOR Overview

11.22.3 TOM TAILOR Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 TOM TAILOR Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.22.5 TOM TAILOR Recent Developments

11.23 Metersbonwe

11.23.1 Metersbonwe Corporation Information

11.23.2 Metersbonwe Overview

11.23.3 Metersbonwe Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Metersbonwe Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.23.5 Metersbonwe Recent Developments

11.24 Semir

11.24.1 Semir Corporation Information

11.24.2 Semir Overview

11.24.3 Semir Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Semir Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.24.5 Semir Recent Developments

11.25 S.Oliver

11.25.1 S.Oliver Corporation Information

11.25.2 S.Oliver Overview

11.25.3 S.Oliver Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 S.Oliver Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.25.5 S.Oliver Recent Developments

11.26 Paul Stuart

11.26.1 Paul Stuart Corporation Information

11.26.2 Paul Stuart Overview

11.26.3 Paul Stuart Flannel Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Paul Stuart Flannel Shirts Products and Services

11.26.5 Paul Stuart Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Flannel Shirts Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Flannel Shirts Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Flannel Shirts Production Mode & Process

12.4 Flannel Shirts Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Flannel Shirts Sales Channels

12.4.2 Flannel Shirts Distributors

12.5 Flannel Shirts Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”