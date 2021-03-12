Animation Market Application, Key Players Adobe, Autodesk, Corel, EIAS3D, Maxon, SideFX and more, Analysis, Business Trends and Forecast 2026

Animation is a technique which is used to create moving drawings, images and others which are usually create with the help of computers. These animations are usually very detailed. 3D computer animation, motion graphics, 2D vector- based animation, traditional animation, stop motions are some of the common type of the animation. Many kind of software is used to create these animations. Different pictures are combined together so that they can create an illusion. These animation are used in applications such as media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

Global Animation Market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in animation and availability of different animation tool in the market are factor for the growth.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Animation market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global animation market are Adobe, Autodesk Inc, Corel Corporation, EIAS3D, Maxon Computer, SideFX, Smith Micro Software, Inc, NewTek, Inc., Autodesk Inc, Animaker Inc., Renderforest, Aptech Ltd, Toon Boom Animation Inc., Trimble, Inc, Pixologic, Inc, AutoDesSys, Inc, 3D Labz Animation Limited, Squeeze Studio Animation, Animantz, Pixcube Motion Pictures among others.

Market Drivers:

Growth in media and entertainment is driving the market growth

Rising demand for innovative advertisement due to increasing completion is also propel the growth of this market

Increasing availability of animation tool is acting as a market driver

Growing investment by various player will also accelerate the market of this growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing issues associated with the piracy will hamper market growth

Growing shift toward free streaming over the internet from renting will also restrict market growth

Segmentation : Global Animation Market

By Type

Traditional Animation

2D Vector-based Animation

3D Computer Animation

Motion Graphics

Stop Motion

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Type

On- Premises

Cloud

By Industry

Media and Entertainment

Education

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, NBCUniversal announced that they have acquired DreamWorks Animation so that they can use their technologies in their films, theme parks, consumer products and television. This will also help the company to expand them in the entertainment business and will increase their audience reach

In June 2015, Adobe announced the acquisition of Mixamo so that they can combine Mixamo’s technology into Creative Cloud which will be beneficial for the designers and developers. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide high quality 3D content to the customer and help the designers to make 3D more accessible

Country Level Analysis

The Animation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Animation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Animation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Animation market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Animation Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Animation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Animation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Animation market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

