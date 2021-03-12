Sweet Dark Chocolate Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2021-2027| Mars, Mondelez International, Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd, Nestle

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in sweet dark chocolate market are Mars, Mondelez International, Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd, Nestle, THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Blommer Chocolate Company, RITTER SPORT, Amul, Chocolate Frey AG, EZAKI GLICO CO,LTD, Moonstruck Chocolate, Barry Callebaut, Chocolatiers (UK) Ltd, GODIVA.com, Pacari, Cocoa Processing Company Limited (CPC)., Cargill, Incorporated, ADM, Cemoi, PURATOS, Olam International, JBCOCOA Sdn. Bhd, Plot Enterprise Ghana Ltd, Ferrero, Yildiz Holdings, among other domestic and global players.

Sweet dark chocolate market is estimated to grow at a growth rate of 4.00% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for dark chocolate in developing countries is due to the rising income levels and changing eating habits.

Dark chocolate is a chocolate which is without milk solids added and has more prominent chocolate taste than milk chocolate as it is more prone to chalky texture, bitter aftertaste and dry. Elementary ingredients in the dark chocolates are sugar, cocoa beans and emulsifiers such as lecithin to preserve the texture and flavour such as vanilla.

By Type (70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, 75% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, 80% Cocoa Dark Chocolate and 90% Cocoa Dark Chocolate),

Distribution Channel (Online Sales and Offline Sales),

Application (Beverages, Food, Personal Care and Cosmetics and Others)

The countries covered in the Sweet dark chocolate market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Sweet Dark Chocolate Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

