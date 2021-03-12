Tortilla Chips Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2021-2026| Kellogg Co.; Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG; Hain Celestial

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tortilla chips market are MEXICAN CORN PRODUCTS INC.; Kellogg Co.; Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG; Hain Celestial; Cornitos; Fireworks Foods; Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V.; Amplify Snack Brands; Truco Enterprises LP; PepsiCo, Inc.; GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V; Aranda’s Tortilla Company Inc.; Super-Mex Foods; Grupo Bimbo; Lafortaleza Products; Herr Foods Inc.; Trader Joe’s; Utz Quality Foods; El Milagro, Inc.; Xochitl Chips & Salsa among others.

Global tortilla chips market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Tortilla chips are snack food products generally produced from corn, maize or wheat flour. These chips are majorly produced in a triangular shape and are either fried or baked before their consumption. These chips originate from Mexico and are highly popular as packed chips and snacks. These chips are flavoured with a variety of different ingredients to provide consumers with a variety of alternatives.

By Nature (Organic, Conventional), Source (Wheat, Corn),

Product (Masa Flour-Based Tortilla Chips, Cooked Corn-Based Tortilla Chips, Industrial Corn Flour-Based Tortilla Chips, Others),

Cooking Type (Baked, Fried),

Sales Channel (Store-Based Retailing, Non-Store Retailing),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

The TORTILLA CHIPS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Truco Enterprises LP exhibited their expanded product range of “On The Border” product portfolio including “On The Border Taste of Tajin Hot ‘N Spicy Tortilla Chips”, “On The Border Organic Purple Café Style Tortilla Chips” and “On The Border Organic Blue Tortilla Rounds Chips”. The products were exhibited at “2019 Sweet & Snacks Expo” held in Chicago, United States from May 21-23, 2019

In January 2017, Hain Celestial announced the launch of two new variants for its “Garden of Eatin’” product brand. The products are organic corn tortilla chips presently flavoured with farmhouse cheddar, paprika, ranch, buttermilk, onion and garlic. Both variants have been produced with non-GMO ingredients and are gluten-free

