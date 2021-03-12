Nutritional Beverages Market Status And Trend Analysis 2027 Covid 19 Version Market Research Report With Opportunities And Strategies To Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery during 2021-2027

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the nutritional beverages market report are Chr. Hansen Holding, SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas S.A., ALS Ltd, Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Asurequality Ltd., TUV Nord Group, DTS Food Laboratories, Qiagen Inc., Covance Inc., NeoMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone, Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Nutricia, Baxter International, Inc. PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, Red Bull GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., DuPont Nutrition & Health, LycoRed Ltd., Fortitech, Inc., BASF SE and Nutratech, Inc. among other domestic and global players

Nutritional beverages market is expected to reach USD 8.26 billion in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. An increase in awareness regarding the benefits of healthy eating and drinking products in the market is expected to enhance the market growth in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Nutritious drinks are non-alcoholic drinks that help maintain another’s body and provide the benefits of a complete diet. These powerful drinks prevent or help address health problems at every age. They have fortifying ingredients ranging from herbs, vitamins, minerals and amino acids to other fruits and vegetables.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the Nutritional Beverages market.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive analysis of the region is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

By Parameter (Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Fat Profile, Moisture, Proteins, Total Dietary Fibre, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol, Calories),

Product Type (Beverages, Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Edible Fats & Oils, Baby Food, Others),

Application (Health & Fitness, Medical, Sports, Others),

Objective (Product Labelling, New Product Development, Regulation Compliance)

The countries covered in the nutritional beverages market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

