Global Transport Equipment in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

The transport equipment industry continued to expand in 2017, albeit at a slightly lower pace. Growth was subdued by weak domestic demand for new cars and stagnating sales of 2-wheelers, in turn constraining faster growth. Nevertheless, expanding exports and investments into new products helped to absorb idle capacity and sustained growth during the year.

Product coverage: Aircraft and Spacecraft, Motor Vehicles and Parts, Motorcycles, Bicycles and Other Transport Equipment, Railway and Tramway Locomotives and Rolling Stock, Ships and Boats.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents:

Headlines

Prospects

Recovering Domestic Demand and Investments To Drive Industry’s Growth

Indonesian Automotive Industry Strengthens, Although Component Suppliers To Feel Pressure From Asian Competitors

2-wheeler Industry Set To Benefit From New Investments, Electric Vehicles and Rising Exports

Competitive Landscape

Automotive Manufacturers Remain Committed To Their Investment Plans Despite Growing Overcapacity

Investments Into Electric Technologies May Strengthen Indonesian Component Suppliers

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 2 Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017

Chart 4 Turnover by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Ships and Boats Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 6 Motor Vehicles and Parts Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 7 Motorcycles, Bicycles and Other Transport Equipment Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 8 Aircraft and Spacecraft Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 9 Railway and Tramway Locomotives and Rolling Stock Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

….continued

