Global Paediatric Consumer Health By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Paediatric Consumer Health in Hungary
Paediatric consumer health is expected to see a significant surge in demand in 2020 as consumer stockpiling went so far as to deplete available stock in the first half of the year. The primary driver of growth in this category is expected to be paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements, as anxious parents sought to boost their children’s immune systems in order to protect them from potential COVID-19 infection. The success of paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements is also due to its growi…
Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Paediatric Consumer Health in Russia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Rising tobacco prices and heath awareness drive growth in 2020
Nicotine-free substitutes dampen demand, whilst NRT gum offers distraction from addiction and convenience
Johnson & Johnson dominates sales in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health and finance concerns to drive sales, although growth dampened by competition from other products
Weak promotional activity and lack of innovation expected
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued
