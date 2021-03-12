Platinum Group Metals Market | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 – Top players are Anglo American Platinum Limited, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, The Norilsk Nickel Group, Northam Platinum Limited, Vale S.A. and Glencore PLC

ReportsnReports.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Market (Platinum, Palladium & Rhodium): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”.

The global platinum group metals (PGM) supply is forecasted to reach 22.44 million ounces in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% for the period spanning 2020-2024.

The factors such as accelerating industrialization, rapid urbanization, increasing fuel cell demand and high adoption of platinum-based medicines are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by stringent regulations. Few notable trends include growing demand of PGM in light vehicles, technological advancements and rising industry consolidations activities. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector.

The six platinum-group metals are ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, osmium, iridium, and platinum. They have similar physical & chemical properties and tend to occur together in same mineral deposits. PGM is mostly valued for their wide range of industrial, medical, and electronic applications. These versatile metals play a significant role in many of the products which population use every day. Pyro-metallurgical processes are favoured for the recycling of PGM-bearing materials such as catalytic converters because of the high recovery rates. Wavelength dispersive x-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) technology is well established for the analysis of the recovered metal in either scenario because it offers high sensitivity down to low atomic number elements, high repeatability and element selectivity.

The fastest growing regional market is the South Africa owing to improving economic conditions, increasing smartphone consumption and growing number of platinum smelters in the region.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global platinum group metals market grouped into platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The major markets (South Africa, Russia and North America) have been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Anglo American Platinum Limited, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, The Norilsk Nickel Group, Northam Platinum Limited, Vale S.A. and Glencore PLC) are also presented in detail.

