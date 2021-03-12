Telecom Analytics Market Application, Industry Trends, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Oracle, IBM, Cisco, SAP, Teradata, Wipro, TIBCO and more, Future Scope and Forecast by 2026

Telecom analytics is a type of business intelligence system provided for the betterment of services provided by the various telecommunication organizations. This technology provides valuable information and insights regarding the performance of telecommunication systems with the help of predictive analytics, management of customers, risk forecasting, etc. The implementation of these systems result in better profit ratio, higher customer base reduced risk of frauds.

Global Telecom Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in usage of analytical systems and technologies.

Telecom Analytics market report offers list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This business report is built with the careful efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. The global report provides fact-based and penetrating insights from the customers. Moreover, a clear understanding of the products, services and business model is obtained while forming a large scale Telecom Analytics report.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Telecom Analytics market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Telecom Analytics market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the telecom analytics market are Oracle; Adobe; IBM Corporation; SAP SE; Cisco; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; SAS Institute Inc.; Teradata; Wipro Limited; Open Text Corporation; Dell Inc.; Micro Focus; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Accenture; InfoFaces, Inc.; ALTERYX, INC.; COUCHBASE; AMDOCS; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Microsoft; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Nokia.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand of solutions resulting in reduction of frauds in the telecom industry

Need for effective telecom operations and services resulting in lower customer attrition rate; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of information and awareness regarding the availability of technology is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market

High cost of implementation, integration and maintenance which results in dearth of quality; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation : Global Telecom Analytics Market

By Type

Customer Analytics

Network Analytics

Subscriber Analytics

Location Analytics

Price Analytics

Market Analytics

Service Analytics

By Hardware Type

Servers

Storage

Network Equipment

By Component

Software

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Deployment & Integration

Managed Services

By Application

Customer Management

Sales & Marketing Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Network Management

Workforce Management

Others

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

By Industrial Vertical

IT & Telecommunications

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Defense & Government

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Country Level Analysis

The Telecom Analytics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Telecom Analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Telecom Analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Telecom Analytics market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Telecom Analytics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Telecom Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Telecom Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Telecom Analytics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

