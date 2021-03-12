Global Packaging Industry By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Packaging Industry in Brazil
Cardboard and paper packaging gained traction as COVID-19 broke out in Brazil. The formats’ popularity rose when horeca establishments closed and demand for food delivery and take out services spiked. Even as restrictions lifted, limited service and consumer caution over dining out due to fears of contagion, plus increased familiarity with online channels have continued to support the growth of such packaging. The general online shift during the pandemic’s first wave will continue to bolster e-c…
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4602992-packaging-industry-in-brazil
Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Brazil report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Also Read : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797981-herbal-traditional-products-in-canada
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rotary-tiller-blades-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-in-vehicle-camera-optics-lens-market-2021-demand-expeditious-growth-trends-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-concrete-adhesives-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-09
With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Packaging Industry in Israel
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Immune boosting Packaging Industry ensures stronger growth in 2020 with some shortages due to stockpiling
Shift to e-commerce intensifies as consumers avoid shops due to COVID-19
Ta’am Teva-Altman General Partnership maintains its lead, while Ambrosia Ltd Solgar Israel remains in second place despite losing share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong growth for dietary supplements, especially probiotics over forecast period
Packaging Industry expected to be driven by successive trends over forecast period
Growing demand for combination dietary supplements
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Packaging Industry by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Packaging Industry by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Packaging Industry by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Packaging Industry by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Packaging Industry by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Packaging Industry and Packaging Industry registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources….continued
Contact Us:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/