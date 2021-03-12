Surgical Information Systems Market Size, Application, Region and Growth Forecast 2017-2025

Global Surgical Information Systems Market: Snapshot

Global surgical information systems market is expected to expand at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and increasing number of hospitals and clinics worldwide are allowing the global market to gain significant traction. However, the introduction of decision support and data analytics systems is likely to limit the market from realizing its utmost potential.

Developed regions are anticipated to be the major revenue contributors in the global arena. North America and Europe are estimated to represent a large cumulative share in the surgical information systems market throughout the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Germany have been successful in implementing mHealth and eHealth in their healthcare infrastructure, which is fuelling the growth of these regions. Besides this, the presence of favorable government regulations and advanced healthcare IT infrastructure along with the growing trend of digitization in the healthcare sector are supplementing the growth of these regions.

Moreover, the rising popularity of telehealth and improving reimbursement scenario are also promoting the adoption of surgical information systems in Europe and North America. Developing regions, on the other hand, hold immense growth potential. Asia Pacific will post a noteworthy CAGR during the same period, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare spending. Countries such as China, India, and Japan will be sights of high growth rates in APAC.

Global Surgical Information Systems Market: Product Overview

Surgical information systems entail leveraging a host of software solutions that cater exclusively to the needs of the perioperative process. Integrated tissue tracking, anesthesia solutions, perioperative dashboards, and other IT solutions comprise a few of the surgical information systems. These aid in providing effective patient care by bringing about optimum utilization of the surgical resources and provide decision support for precise monitoring and program planning along with effective management of surgical wait time. Overall, surgical information systems assist in supply management, surgical scheduling, charting, proper access to necessary information, and patient tracking, among others.

Global Surgical Information Systems Market: Key Segments

A report by TMR Research offers key insights into the global surgical information systems market after extensive primary and secondary research. It studies various factors such as technological sophistication, emergence of new technologies, and other macro and micro factors, including regulatory policies and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) that have an impact on the surgical information systems market.

It segments the market depending upon the type of surgical information systems which again is dependent upon the area of application such as intensive care units, operating rooms, etc. SIS Anesthesia, Integrated Tissue Tracking, patient tracking, and perioperative dashboards are some of the surgical information systems that are available in the market. Based on geography, the key segments of the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report analyzes each segment in details to gauge the opportunities they hold.

Global Surgical Information Systems Market: Trends and Opportunities

At the forefront of driving demand in the global surgical information systems market is the fast expanding global geriatric population who are most prone to chronic and other ailments that require quality patient care which in turn requires effective medical management systems. Besides, the number of critically ill patients has also shot through the roof globally. All these has led to the spike in demand for systematic and relevant medical information.

High acuity information systems, for example, supply the necessary structured information pertaining to patients and surgical information systems are its important subset. Typically, the surgical information systems assist in maintaining electronic patient records to guide surgeons during surgeries. These systems are found in intensive care units (ICU), operating rooms, and complex care units (CCU), among others. Due to the significant increase in the number of surgeries and also patients in ICU, surgical information systems is witnessing rapid uptake.

While on one hand, the readily available, sorted information provided by surgical information systems enables proper utilization of surgical resources, thereby enhancing the perioperative process, on the other hand, dearth of their accessibility and also the expertise needed to handle the automations are negatively impacting their swift adoption. This has to some extent damped market growth.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present an in-depth assessment of the competition prevailing in the global surgical information systems market, the report profiles companies such as Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Surgical Information Systems LLC, and CompuGroup Medical.

Global Surgical Information Systems Market, by Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

