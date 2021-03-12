Functional Ingredients Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | BASF, DSM, Royal Cosun

Latest released the research study on Global Functional Ingredients Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Functional Ingredients Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Functional Ingredients. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BASF (Germany),Dow Chemical Company (United States),Archer Daniels Midland (United States),Golden Grain Group (China),Kerry Inc (Ireland),Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. (United States),DSM (Netherlands),Roquette Freres (France),Ingredion Incorporated (United States),Royal Cosun (Netherlands).

Definition:

A functional ingredient is a bioactive compound that has health-promoting, energy-boosting, and/or disease-preventing benefits. These can be used in the manufacture of functional food products. A number of functional ingredients can also be used for the preparation of nutraceuticals. These ingredients give foods and beverages flavor and function without spoiling ingredient statements. These compounds are recovered typically by separation, purification and concentration techniques. Rising healthcare costs and the aging population are driving the demand for functional foods.

Market Trend:

Market Drivers:

Rising Health Concerns and Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle among Consumers

Increasing Preferences of Consumers for Food Products without Chemicals and Artificial Ingredients

Consumers Are Increasingly Choosing Products with Added Functional Benefits

Restraints:

High Cost of Functional Foods

The Global Functional Ingredients Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Protein, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Botanical Extracts, Minerals, Fatty Acids, Fibers, Others), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Others), Source (Marine Sources, Microorganisms, Inorganic Raw Materials, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Functional Ingredients Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Functional Ingredients market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Functional Ingredients Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Functional Ingredients

Chapter 4: Presenting the Functional Ingredients Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Functional Ingredients market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Functional Ingredients Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Functional Ingredients Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

