Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill has reinstated a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Cahill granted the request from prosecutors to reinstate the charge after the former officer, Derek Chauvin, failed to get the state Supreme Court to block it.

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes May 25, is already charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, as well as second-degree manslaughter. The third-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Cahill dismissed the charge last fall because he believed that the circumstances of Chauvin’s case did not fit, but an appellate court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds for it days before jury selection started. Cahill ruled at the time that a third-degree murder charge under Minnesota law requires proof that someone’s conduct was “eminently dangerous to others,” not just to Floyd.

Cahill said Thursday that he is now bound by a ruling, stemming from a recent decision involving the conviction of former officer Mohamed Noor, which stated that third-degree murder can be applied to acts directed toward a single person.

“I am granting the motion because although these cases are factually different — that is Noor and the case before us — I don’t think it’s a factual difference that weighs in favor of denying the motion to reinstate,” Cahill said.

Cahill said a legal principal had been established as precedent: “When the intent is directed at a single person, then third-degree murder may apply. Single acts directed at a single person fall within the gambit of murder in the third degree.”

The House passed two bills Thursday that would tighten gun sales regulations, sending the measures to a divided Senate.

H.R. 8 would expand background checks on individuals seeking to purchase or transfer firearms, and the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 would close the “Charleston loophole,” a gap in federal law that lets gun sales proceed without a completed background check if three businesses days have passed.

“This bill is a critical step toward preventing gun violence and saving lives,” Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., who sponsored H.R. 8, said before its passage.

That bill, titled the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, passed 227-203. It received eight Republican votes, and one Democrat voted against. In 2019, the bill was passed with eight votes from Republicans, five of whom cosponsored the package.

The other bill passed Thursday, H.R. 1446, is linked to a shooting in 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina, where a white supremacist used the loophole to obtain firearms he used to kill nine Black people during a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church. The bill would extend the initial background check review period from three to 10 days.

The bill, which was passed 219-210, with two Democrats opposed and two Republicans in support, was written by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., who called it “an important step Congress must take to address the epidemic of gun violence in this country.”

“If people can’t be safe in Bible study, then they can’t be safe anywhere,” Clyburn said at a news conference Thursday morning.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis,” the White House said in a statement endorsing Clyburn’s legislation.

“The federal gun background check system is a proven tool to reduce gun violence and save lives. This system … has kept millions of guns out of potentially dangerous hands,” the statement said.

What H.R. 8 does and doesn’t do

H.R. 8, a background checks package meant to enhance reviews of those seeking to acquire firearms, would not create a firearms registry or other federal mechanisms for review.

Instead, the legislation would expand the cases in which a background check is required for the sale or transfer of a firearm, including for private individuals and groups selling or transferring firearms, closing the “Gun Show Loophole.” The requirements would apply to online sales.

The bill would make it illegal for anyone who is not a licensed firearm importer, manufacturer or dealer to trade or sell firearms to another person; current federal law requires background checks only for licensed gun dealers.

The House is moving on after passing COVID-19 relief. Here’s a look ahead to what’s on the agenda.

Nonlicensed individuals who would like to sell or trade weapons could do so through a licensed firearms dealer who would run the necessary background checks.

As with much legislation today, the bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where Republican lawmakers largely remain obstinate to any gun control measures. The bill passed with a few Republican votes, signaling there may be support among the GOP for such measures.

People could still temporarily trade and share firearms at shooting ranges, on hunting trips and when it is “necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm” under the new regulations.

More:$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with $1,400 checks passes House, heads to President Biden for signature

‘Charleston loophole’ bill first passed House in 2019

Clyburn’s legislation would extend the initial background check review period to 10 days, after which, if a background check was not completed, a purchaser would have t ask the FBI to complete its investigation before receiving authorization.

Originally approved by the House in 2019, the bill stalled in the then-Republican-controlled Senate. This time, it passed with just two Republican votes.

A church youth group from Douthan, Ala., prays in front of the Emanuel AME Church in July 2015, a month after a mass shooting in Charleston, S.C. Visitors gathered at a makeshift shrine in front of the church in a show of faith and solidarity with “Mother Emanuel,” as the church is known. Nine people were killed by white supremacist Dylann Roof, who was sentenced to death for the murders.

Conservatives and gun rights groups argued the three-day time constraint on background checks is necessary to incentivize federal law enforcement to investigate background checks in a timely manner. The bill’s proponents said the policy allows for potentially grievous and deadly oversight.

“Enacting common-sense gun control measures is a priority for President Biden and this Democratic Congress, and this legislation is a good first step,” Clyburn said upon reintroducing the bill. “This legislation is needed to keep weapons out of the hands of those who should not have them and save lives.”

Schumer vows to bring gun control bill to Senate vote

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would put the background check legislation on the Senate floor despite opposition from Republicans.

When he was majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blocked the enhanced background check legislation in the last session of Congress, but Schumer vowed, “H.R. 8 will be on the floor of the Senate, and we will see where everybody stands. No more hopes and prayers.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., predicted Republicans might support the bill.

“You can’t compare 2013 to 2021,” he said, referring to a previous push for gun control. “There are a lot of Republican senators that are thinking about voting for a proposal that allows them to get right on this issue.”

It is unclear whether there will be enough Republican votes to bypass a procedural roadblock known as a filibuster, which would require at least 10 Republicans to vote with all 50 Democrats in the Senate to advance the legislation.

The bill could face opposition from Senate Republicans or conservative Democrats who do not support more restrictions on guns.

Legal experts say the additional charge gives jurors another option to convict Chauvin of murder.

“The state must see it as a win, if they tried so hard to get it,” said Richard Frase, a criminal law professor at the University of Minnesota. “It gives them another way to get a murder conviction.”

Frase said that although he believes prosecutors “have at least as good a case on the second-degree murder charge,” the middle charge of third-degree murder allows a compromise verdict if any jurors resist convicting for a charge as high as second-degree murder.

The House approved the final version of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday, handing the new president a significant legislative victory as he works to stabilize an economy still struggling to rebound from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, known as the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by a vote of 220 to 211. One Democrat — Representative Jared Golden of Maine — joined all Republicans in voting against the measure. Golden had previously voted against the House version of the bill which passed last week. The legislation will soon head to Mr. Biden’s desk, where he will sign it on Friday, the White House said. The Senate approved the bill along party lines following a marathon voting session on Saturday.

Just 49 days into his presidency, Mr. Biden has secured what could prove to be the defining domestic policy accomplishment of his presidency, injecting hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy and bolstering his administration’s efforts to accelerate vaccinations, reopen schools and get jobless Americans back to work. The president, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Dr. Jill Biden plan to travel to promote the package once it clears Congress and is signed into law Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Mr. Biden celebrated the passage of his plan in the wake of the House’s vote and lauded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her “the finest and most capable speaker in the history of our nation” as she shepherded the package through Congress and maintained unity among House Democrats.

“This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation – the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going – a fighting chance,” the president said.

U.S. House of Representatives votes on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields her gavel ahead of the final passage of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on March 10, 2021.

JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS

Democratic members of the House and Senate gathered after the bill’s passage for an enrollment ceremony, during which Democratic leaders signed the legislation in the final step before it heads to the White House for Mr. Biden’s signature.

“This is a momentous day in the history of our country because we have passed historic, consequential and transformative legislation,” Pelosi said in remarks, noting that for many Democrats “this is the most consequential legislation that many of us will ever be a party to.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats have followed through on their promise to provide the American people with relief if Georgia voters elected a pair of Democrats to the upper chamber, securing a 50-50 split, with Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

“What do we say to America?” he said. “We say to America, ‘Help is on the way.’”

The bill’s swift passage is reminiscent of former President Barack Obama’s successful push for the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act soon after taking office in 2009 to address the Great Recession. But that bill cost less than half of the American Rescue Plan, and Mr. Biden, who was vice president at the time, appears to have concluded that going bigger is better, even if it means sacrificing some bipartisan support.

The American Rescue Plan provides $1,400 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 annually, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments and $14 billion for vaccine distribution. The bill also provides $130 billion to elementary, middle and high schools to assist with safe reopening.

It includes an additional $300 billion in weekly jobless benefits through September and an expanded tax credit of up to $3,600 per child, initially distributed in monthly installments. The child tax credit could raise 4 million children out of poverty, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

More than $50 billion will be distributed to small businesses, including $7 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. The bill also provides $25 billion for relief for small and mid-sized restaurants, which have suffered significantly during the pandemic.

The measure expands eligibility for subsidies to purchase health insurance to people of all incomes under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), a provision that was particularly controversial for Republicans who oppose the bill. It also incentivizes states to expand Medicaid under the ACA by having the federal government pay for new recipients. Several million people could save hundreds of dollars in health care costs once the bill becomes law.

Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that many Americans will start receiving their stimulus checks by the end of the month, and they will not bear Mr. Biden’s signature. Former President Donald Trump had his name printed on relief checks under earlier rounds of aid.

Democrats have heralded the economic relief package as one that provides a desperately needed lifeline to families hit hardest by the pandemic. But Republicans in both chambers have criticized the measure for its $1.9 trillion price tag and scope, as well as Democrats’ decision to push the plan through Congress without GOP support.

A version of the president’s relief plan passed the House last week, but the Senate amended the package and approved it in a 50-49 party-line vote. The lower chamber voted Wednesday on the Senate-amended measure.

Changes in the Senate-amended measure include lowering an unemployment insurance benefit from $400 per week to $300 per week, but extending it through September 6 instead of ending the additional aid in August. It also made the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits non-taxable for households making under $150,000.

The bill amended by the Senate also limited the eligibility for the direct checks. These compromises were negotiated to satisfy moderate Democrats in the Senate, particularly Senator Joe Manchin. As Democrats have a 50-seat majority in the Senate, they require support from all 50 Democrats to pass any controversial legislation, meaning that members like Manchin need to be appeased in order for bills to be approved.

Lawmakers used a process known as budget reconciliation to usher the relief plan through both chambers, which allowed it to pass the Senate with just a simple majority and without relying on Republican support. But the package had to comply with certain rules governing the reconciliation process, which led to a $15 minimum wage hike being stripped from the original proposal that had passed in the House.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, introduced an amendment to the final bill raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, but it failed in a 42-58 vote.

“It also provides more scope for a plea bargain which sometimes happens even after jury selection has begun,” Frase said.

An appeals court ruled Friday that Cahill erred when he rejected the prosecution motion to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin in October and ordered him to reconsider. Friday’s ruling said Cahill should have followed the precedent set by the appeals court last month when it affirmed the third-degree murder conviction of Noor in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an Australian woman who had called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault happening.

“This court’s precedential opinion in Noor became binding authority on the date it was filed,” the three-judge panel said in the ruling Friday. “The district court therefore erred by concluding that it was not bound by the principles of law set forth in Noor and by denying the state’s motion to reinstate the charge of third-degree murder on that basis.”

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, had asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to reconsider Friday’s ruling. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied Chauvin’s effort to block the charge.

In a statement Thursday morning, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is prosecuting Chauvin, said: “The charge of 3rd-degree murder, in addition to manslaughter and felony murder, reflects the gravity of the allegations against Mr. Chauvin. We look forward to presenting all three charges to the jury.”

On May 25, Floyd, a Black man, was arrested after a convenience store clerk claimed he used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed. Chauvin remained in that position for about nine minutes, even as Floyd said that he couldn’t breathe. The incident was recorded by a bystander and widely shared on social media. Floyd’s death set off a series of nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Chauvin and the three other officers who were at the scene were fired the day after Floyd’s death and later arrested. The other three officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. They are expected to go to trial in August. Prosecutors want to add charges of aiding and abetting third-degree murder against them. Cahill said Thursday that that will be resolved later.

Six jurors have been seated after just two days of screening — a woman of color and five men, three of whom are white and one who is Black. The sixth juror, selected Thursday, said he is a truck driver and a fan of true crime podcasts