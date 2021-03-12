Recruitment and Staffing Market , SWOT Analysis,Trends , Key Indicators, Forecast 2027 : Adecco, Manpower Group, Randstad Holding, Allegis Group, Hays, Kelly Services, Recruit Holdings, Temp Holdings, USG People, Insperity, ADP

Recruitment and Staffing Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Recruitment and Staffing market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that ma Temporary Staffing

Permanent Staffing

The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Recruitment and Staffing market.

Global Recruitment and Staffing Market: Major Players:

Adecco, Manpower Group, Randstad Holding, Allegis Group, Hays, Kelly Services, Recruit Holdings, Temp Holdings, USG People, Insperity, ADP

Why is market segmentation important?

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Recruitment and Staffing market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Recruitment and Staffing market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Recruitment and Staffing market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Global Recruitment and Staffing Market by Type:

Temporary Staffing

Permanent Staffing



Global Recruitment and Staffing Market by Application:

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Others

What is our research methodology?

We at QY Research use quantitative and qualitative modeling, trend analysis, industry-best practices, top peer practices, and in-depth proprietary studies as a full range of research methods. Our analysts employ the latest primary and secondary research techniques to offer you comprehensive market analysis that will help your business to give sustainable performances. The innovative approaches that our researchers take to compile business reports and market analysis or research studies help clients to achieve higher sales in their respective industries.

Our unique research methodologies help us to give you critical knowledge about the global Recruitment and Staffing market and equip you to take informed decisions faster and with confidence, cu Temporary Staffing

Permanent Staffing

ing through the complexity. With a view to help you to formulate result-oriented business plans, we distill vast volumes of data into precise and clear recommendations related to the global Recruitment and Staffing market using our unparalleled research methods.

How do we profile market leaders?

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Recruitment and Staffing market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Recruitment and Staffing market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Recruitment and Staffing market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Recruitment and Staffing market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the report.

Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Forecast: This section has five chapters that provide forecast figures on the basis of different factors and type of market segmentation. It includes consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by type, consumption and production forecast by region, and revenue and production forecast of the global Recruitment and Staffing market.

Global Recruitment and Staffing Market- TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Temporary Staffing

1.2.3 Permanent Staffing

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 IT & Telecom

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Recruitment and Staffing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Recruitment and Staffing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Recruitment and Staffing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Recruitment and Staffing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Trends

2.3.2 Recruitment and Staffing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Recruitment and Staffing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Recruitment and Staffing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Recruitment and Staffing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Recruitment and Staffing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Recruitment and Staffing Revenue

3.4 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recruitment and Staffing Revenue in 2020

3.5 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Recruitment and Staffing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Recruitment and Staffing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Recruitment and Staffing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Recruitment and Staffing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Adecco

11.1.1 Adecco Company Details

11.1.2 Adecco Business Overview

11.1.3 Adecco Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.1.4 Adecco Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Adecco Recent Development

11.2 Manpower Group

11.2.1 Manpower Group Company Details

11.2.2 Manpower Group Business Overview

11.2.3 Manpower Group Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.2.4 Manpower Group Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Manpower Group Recent Development

11.3 Randstad Holding

11.3.1 Randstad Holding Company Details

11.3.2 Randstad Holding Business Overview

11.3.3 Randstad Holding Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.3.4 Randstad Holding Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Randstad Holding Recent Development

11.4 Allegis Group

11.4.1 Allegis Group Company Details

11.4.2 Allegis Group Business Overview

11.4.3 Allegis Group Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.4.4 Allegis Group Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Allegis Group Recent Development

11.5 Hays

11.5.1 Hays Company Details

11.5.2 Hays Business Overview

11.5.3 Hays Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.5.4 Hays Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Hays Recent Development

11.6 Kelly Services

11.6.1 Kelly Services Company Details

11.6.2 Kelly Services Business Overview

11.6.3 Kelly Services Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.6.4 Kelly Services Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Kelly Services Recent Development

11.7 Recruit Holdings

11.7.1 Recruit Holdings Company Details

11.7.2 Recruit Holdings Business Overview

11.7.3 Recruit Holdings Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.7.4 Recruit Holdings Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Recruit Holdings Recent Development

11.8 Temp Holdings

11.8.1 Temp Holdings Company Details

11.8.2 Temp Holdings Business Overview

11.8.3 Temp Holdings Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.8.4 Temp Holdings Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Temp Holdings Recent Development

11.9 USG People

11.9.1 USG People Company Details

11.9.2 USG People Business Overview

11.9.3 USG People Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.9.4 USG People Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 USG People Recent Development

11.10 Insperity

11.10.1 Insperity Company Details

11.10.2 Insperity Business Overview

11.10.3 Insperity Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.10.4 Insperity Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Insperity Recent Development

11.11 ADP

11.11.1 ADP Company Details

11.11.2 ADP Business Overview

11.11.3 ADP Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.11.4 ADP Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 ADP Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

