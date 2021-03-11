Refrigerated Transport Market, Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Global Refrigerated Transport Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Refrigerated Transportmarket was valued at USD 12.85billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.98billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

The refrigerated transport is expected to experience huge demand owing to introduction of new food categories. The changing climate conditions along with the problems associated with global warming is expected to boost demand for refrigerated transport.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing trade of perishable food commodities

1.2 Growing usage of advanced cold rooms

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Effect of climate change on transportation infrastructure

Market Segmentation:

The global Refrigerated Transportmarket is segmented on the product type, mode of transportation,technology, temperature, and region.

1. By Product Type:

1.1 Chilled

1.1.1 Dairy Products

1.1.2 Beverages

1.1.3 Milk

1.1.4 Bakery & Confectionery Products

1.1.5 Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

1.2 Frozen Products

1.2.1 Frozen Dairy Products

1.2.2 Ice Cream

1.2.3 Fish & Seafood

1.2.4 Bakery Products

1.2.5 Processed Meat

2. By Mode of Transportation:

2.1 Road Transport

2.1.1 LCV

2.1.2 HCV

2.1.3 MHCV

2.2 Sea Transport

2.3 Rail Transport

2.4 Air Transport

3. By Technology:

3.1 Cryogenic Systems

3.2 Vapor Compression Systems

3.2.1 Air Blown Evaporators

3.2.2 Eutectic Devices

4. By Temperature:

4.1 Single

4.2 Multi

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. United Technologies Corporation

2. Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

3. Daikin Industries

4. Lamberet SAS

5. Ingersoll Rand PLC

6. Wabash National Corporation

7. Ingersoll-Rand PLC

8. China International Marine Containers

9. Schmitz Cargobull AG

10. Hyundai Motor Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Refrigerated Transportmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

