Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Probiotics in Animal Feedmarket was valued at USD 3.20billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.03billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Probiotics are majorly ingredients added to increase immunity and nutritive value of the food being consumed. The growing demand for quality animal feed has led to manufacturers engaging in fortification of animal feed to provide the necessary nutrition. The growing concerns regarding gut health in animals is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for high quality animal feed products

1.2 Structural shift in livestock industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent quality standards

Market Segmentation:

The global Probiotics in Animal Feedmarket is segmented on thelivestock, form, source, function,and region.

1. By Livestock:

1.1 Poultry

1.2 Swine

1.3 Cattle

1.4 Aquaculture

1.5 Others

2. By Form:

2.1 Liquid

2.2 Dry

3. By Source:

3.1 Bacteria

3.1.1 Lactobacilli

3.1.2 Streptococcus Thermophilus

3.1.3 Bifidobacteria

3.2 Yeast

4. By Function:

4.1 Gut Health

4.2 Nutrition

4.3 Immunity

4.4 Productivity

4.5 Carcass Yield

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Mitsui Co. Ltd.

2. Chr. Hansen

3. Alltech

4. Koninklijke DSM NV

5. Evonik

6. Lallemand

7. Schouw& Co.

8. Lesaffre& CIE

9. Land O Lakes

10. EI DuPont De Nemours and Company

11. Calpis Co. Ltd

12. Novozymes A/S

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Probiotics in Animal Feedmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

