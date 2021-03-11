Potash Fertilizers Market, Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Global Potash Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/197/Global Potash Fertilizers Market Size An#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Potash Fertilizersmarket was valued at USD 21.86billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 31.93billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Potassium is an important soil element and is one of the member of the NPK fertilizer family. The rise in sustainable agriculture practices is driving the demand for potash fertilizers. The demand is expected to remain high in Asia Pacific which is having vast spaces of land under agricultural cultivation.

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/197/Global Potash Fertilizers Market Size An#inquiry

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Decrease in arable land area

1.2 Need for higher productivity in limited land area

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing trend of organic food consumption

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=197

Market Segmentation:

The global Potash Fertilizersmarket is segmented on thetype, crop type, application method, formand region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Sulfate of Potash

1.2 Potassium Chloride

1.3 Potassium Nitrate

1.4 Others

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Cereals and Grains

2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

2.3 Vegetables and Fruits

2.4 Others

3. By Application Method:

3.1 Foliar

3.2 Broadcast

3.3 Fertigation

4. By Form:

4.1 Solid

4.2 Liquid

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. K+S Aktiengesellschaft

2. Yara International

3. Sinofert Holdings Ltd.

4. Agrium Inc.

5. Borealis AG

6. Potash Corporation of Saskawatchen

7. SociedadQuimica Y Minera D Chile SA

8. Eurochem Group AG

9. Israel Chemicals

10. The Mosaic Company

11. HELM AG

12. JSC Belaruskali

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Potash Fertilizersmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/197/Global Potash Fertilizers Market Size An

________________________________________