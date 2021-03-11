Planting Equipment Market, Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Global Planting Equipment Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Planting Equipmentmarket was valued at USD 14.91billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.41billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The planting equipment simplifies the process of planting reducing human involvement. The shrinking arable land and problems associated with laborers working in farms is expected to drive market demand. The implementation of innovative agricultural practices is expected to boost market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing yield through mechanization

1.2 Labor Shortage

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness among farmers

2.2 Small and fragmented land holdings

Market Segmentation:

The global Planting Equipmentmarket is segmented on thetype, design, crop typeand region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Planters

1.2 Air Seeders

1.3 Seed Drills

1.4 Others

2. By Design:

2.1 Automatic

2.2 Mechanical

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Grains and Cereals

3.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

3.3 Vegetables and Fruits

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Davimac

2. Deere and Company

3. Kasco Manufacturing

4. AGCO Corporation

5. Stara S/A Industria De ImplementosAgricolas

6. Buhler Industries

7. Morris Industries Ltd.

8. Kinze Manufacturing

9. SeedmasterManufaturing

10. Case IH

11. Seed Hawk

12. Bourgault Industries Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Planting Equipmentmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

