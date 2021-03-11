Pheromones Market Size And Forecast, Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Global Pheromones Market Size And Forecast To 2025

This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc.

Market Overview:

The global Pheromonesmarket was valued at USD 1.70billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.67billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Pheromones are basically traps used to prevent the losses resulting from pests. The pheromones aid in capturing the pests and reducing the damage. The commonly used pheromones in agriculture include sex pheromones and aggregate pheromones.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing need for sustainable agriculture approach

1.2 Rising demand for semiochemicals

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Cost of active ingredients and maintenance

Market Segmentation:

The global Pheromonesmarket is segmented on theapplication, mode of application, crop type, typeand region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Mating Disruption

1.2 Mass Trapping

1.3 Monitoring and Detection

2. By Mode of Application:

2.1 Spray Method

2.2 Dispensers

2.3 Traps

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Field Crops

3.2 Fruits and Nuts

3.3 Vegetable Crops

3.4 Others

4. By Type:

4.1 Sex Pheromones

4.2 Aggregate Pheromones

4.3 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bio Controle

2. Shin-Etsu

3. BiolineAgrosciences

4. Koppert

5. Certis Europe

6. Isagro

7. BASF

8. Biobest Belgium

9. Pherobank

10. Suterra

11. Bedoukian Research

12. Russel IPM

13. Trece

14. Isca Technologies

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

