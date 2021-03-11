Packaging Testing Market, Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Global Packaging Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.

Market Overview:

The global Packaging Testingmarket was valued at USD 7.62billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.92billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Packaging has become an important medium of conveying brand image and create awareness among consumers. The introduction of new products with varied packaging needs is expected to boost the packaging testing market. The demand is expected to remain high owing to development of retail channels.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for products with higher shelf life

1.2 Stringent regulatory environment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High costs of testing

2.2 Lack of standardization of regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global Packaging Testingmarket is segmented on the type, material,technology, industry, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Microbiological

1.2 Chemical

1.3 Physical

2. By Material:

2.1 Glass

2.2 Metal

2.3 Plastic

2.4 Paper and Paperboard

2.5 Others

3. By Technology:

3.1 Physical Tests

3.2 Chromatography Based

4. By Industry:

4.1 Agrochemicals

4.2 Personal Care

4.3 Food and Beverages

4.4 Pharmaceuticals

4.5 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SGS SA

2. OMIC USA

3. Bureau Veritas SA

4. Institut Fur Produktqualitat GmbH

5. Intertek Group PLC

6. Eurofins Scientific SE

7. CampdenBri

8. ALS Limited

9. TUV SUD AG

10. MerieuxNutrisciences Corporation

11. EMSL Analytical Inc.

12. Microbac Laboratories Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

