Liquid Feed Supplements Market, Market Report to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Liquid Feed Supplements market was valued at USD 4.45billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.09billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2017 to 2025.

The demand for liquid feed supplements is driven by growing demand for products derived from livestock industry. The growing awareness regarding animal health and nutrition is driving the demand for these products. The use of natural sources for manufacturing is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for products derived from animals

1.2 Increasing awareness regarding animal health and feed quality

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Loss of synthetic amino acids during storage

2.2 Stringent regulatory structure

Market Segmentation:

The global Liquid Feed Supplementsmarket is segmented on the type, source, livestock, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Minerals

1.2 Vitamins

1.3 Proteins

1.4 Others

2. By Source:

2.1 Corn

2.2 Urea

2.3 Molasses

2.4 Others

3. By Livestock:

3.1 Ruminants

3.2 Swine

3.3 Poultry

3.4 Aquaculture

3.5 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill

2. Dallas Keith Ltd.

3. BASF SE

4. Westway Feed Products LLC

5. Archer Daniels Midland Company

6. Performance Feeds

7. Land O Lakes

8. Quality Liquid Feeds Inc.

9. Ridley Corporation Limited

10. Graincorp Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

