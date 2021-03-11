Manufactured Soil (Blends and Mixes) Market, Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During

Global Manufactured Soil (Blends and Mixes) Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Manufactured Soilmarket was valued at USD 5.69billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.03billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Manufactured soils demand is expected to grow rapidly on account of introduction of new gardening techniques. The development of terrace gardening techniques and rise in number of commercial sport complexes is expected to have a positive impact on market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing lawn and garden consumables market

1.2 Rising market for horticulture

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Low adoption rate

2.2 Lack of awareness

Market Segmentation:

The global Manufactured Soilmarket is segmented on the type, input material, application, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Garden Soil

1.2 Soil Mix

1.3 Compost and Manure

1.4 Others

2. By Input Material:

2.1 Compost

2.2 Soil

2.3 Sand

2.4 Vermiculite

2.5 Perlite

2.6 Coir Fiber

2.7 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Lawns

3.2 Cultivation

3.3 Sports Fields

3.4 Green Spaces

3.5 Commercial Developments

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. The Scotts Miracle-GRO Company

2. London Rock Supplies Limited

3. Boxley Materials Company

4. Boughton Loam and Turf Management Limited

5. Casella Organics Inc.

6. Jiffy International AS

7. Resource Management Inc.

8. B.D. White Top Soil Company Inc.

9. Peaceful Valley Farm and Garden Supply

10. Tim O Hare Associates LLP

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Manufactured Soil Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

