Meat Speciation Testing Market, Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Meat Speciation Testingmarket was valued at USD 1.39billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.80billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Meat is one of the highly consumed foodstuff globally. With introduction of new products within the meat food category, ensuring the food is of highest quality has become of utmost importance. The growing global trade of meat is expected to boost the demand for meat speciation testing services.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in cases of adulteration and food contamination

1.2 Compliance with labeling laws

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries

2.2 Supple chain gaps in meat certification

Market Segmentation:

The global Meat Speciation Testingmarket is segmented on the species, technology, form, and region.

1. By Species:

1.1 Swine

1.2 Chicken

1.3 Cow

1.4 Sheep

1.5 Horse

1.6 Others

2. By Technology:

2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

2.2 Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay

2.3 Others

3. By Form:

3.1 Cooked

3.2 Processed

3.3 Raw

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Scientific Analysis Laboratories Ltd.

2. VWR International LLC

3. Geneius Laboratories Ltd.

4. Eurofins Scientific SE

5. AB Sciex LLC

6. ALS Limited

7. International Laboratory Services Ltd.

8. Neogen Corporation

9. Genetic ID NA Inc.

10. LGC Science Group Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

