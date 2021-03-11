Microbiological Testing of Water Market, Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During

Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Microbiological Testing of Watermarket was valued at USD 1.07billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.94billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Water forms an important component of every human being lives. The quality of water is of utmost importance as many regions in the world are suffering from diseases caused due to low water quality. The emergence of new water treatment technologies is expected to boost demand for usage of microbiological testing of water services.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing need for microbial water quality analysis

1.2 Stringent regulatory environment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reluctance of municipal and civic bodies to adopt these kits

2.2 Limited market penetration for microbiological testing of water & analysis instruments

Market Segmentation:

The global Microbial Testing of Watermarket is segmented on the pathogen, water, type, industry, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Coliform

1.2 Vibrio

1.3 Legionella

1.4 Vibrio

1.5 Clostridium

1.6 Others

2. By Water Type:

2.1 Drinking and Bottled Water

2.2 Industrial Water

3. By Type:

3.1 Instruments

3.2 Test Kits and Reagents

4. By Industry:

4.1 Environmental

4.2 Food

4.3 Clinical and Bio-Pharma

4.4 Energy

4.5 Material & Chemical

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. 3M Company

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Accepta Ltd.

4. Hardy Diagnostics

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6. Agilent Technologies

7. Shimadzu Corporation

8. Perkinelmer Inc.

9. Lamotte Company

10. Avantor Performance Materials LLC

11. Millipore Sigma

12. IDEX Laboratories

13. Bio-Rad Laboratories

14. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

15. Dohler GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Microbial Testing of Watermarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

