Microirrigation Systems Market Size, Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During

Global Microirrigation Systems Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Microirrigation Systemsmarket was valued at USD 2.99billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.24billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Micro irrigation systems are gaining worldwide acceptance owing to their water saving ability. This localized irrigation technique is being installed in orchards and vineyards owing to proven water efficiency and increased productivity. The growing demand in Asia Pacific is expected to drive market demand.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Efficient usage of water in drought conditions

1.2 Higher yield requirement from limited area

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High initial investment

2.2 Absence of proper monitoring agency leading to product duplication

Market Segmentation:

The global Microirrigation Systemsmarket is segmented on the type, application, component, end user, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Microsprinkler

1.2 Drip

2. By Application:

2.1 Field Crops

2.2 Plantation Crops

2.3 Vineyards and Orchard Crops

2.4 Others

3. By End User:

3.1 Farmers

3.2 Industrial Users

3.3 Others

4. By Component:

4.1 Filters

4.2 Drip Emitter

4.3 Micro Spray

4.4 Irrigation Valve

4.5 Polyethylene Tubing

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. EPC Industries Limited

2. Hunter Industries

3. Jain Irrigation Systems

4. T-L Irrigation

5. Rain Bird Corporation

6. Lindsay Corporation

7. Netafim Corporation

8. The Toro Company

9. Nelson Irrigation

10. Valmont Industries Incorporated

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

