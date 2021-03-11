Mulch Films Market, Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Global Mulch Films Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Mulch Filmsmarket was valued at USD 3.19billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.52billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2017 to 2025.

Plastic mulches are products used in agriculture to combat the losses caused due to pests and weeds. The demand for these products is expected to remain high in horticultural and ornamental gardens. These products are majorly used in vegetable and fruit plantations. Asia Pacific is the major region owing to growing demand

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adoption of mulching technology

1.2 Effective use of water in crop cultivation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of installation

2.2 Adverse effects of plastics

Market Segmentation:

The global Mulch Filmsmarket is segmented on the type, application, element, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Black Mulch

1.2 Clear/Transparent

1.3 Colored Mulch

1.4 Degradable Mulch

1.5 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Horticulture

2.2 Agricultural Farms

3. By Element:

3.1 LDPE

3.2 LLDPE

3.3 EVA

3.4 HDPE

3.5 PHA

3.6 PLA

3.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. British Polythene Industries

3. Berry Plastics Group

4. Ab Rani PlastOy

5. DOW Chemical Company

6. Novamont

7. RKW Group

8. Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

9. Armando Alvarez

10. AEP Industries

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Mulch Films Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.?

