Mycotoxin Testing Market, Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Mycotoxin Testingmarket was valued at USD 4.89billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.29billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Mycotoxins are chemical products that are produced by fungi and bacteria. The fermented foods are highly susceptible to mycotoxin contamination. The dangerous side effects of mycotoxins is expected to boost the usage of mycotoxin testing services.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing consumer awareness

1.2 Implementation of stringent regulation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries

2.2 High costs

Market Segmentation:

The global Mycotoxin Testingmarket is segmented on the type, technology, food and feed tested, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Patulin

1.2 Aflatoxins

1.3 Ochratoxins

1.4 Fusarium

1.4.1 Fumonisin

1.4.2 Trichothecenes

1.4.3 Zearalenone

1.5 Others

2. By Technology:

2.1 High Performance Liquid Chromatography

2.2 LC-MS/GC-MS

2.3 Immunoassay Based

2.4 Others

3. By Food and Feed Tested:

3.1 Food

3.1.1 Dairy Products

3.1.2 Cereals, Grains and Pulses

3.1.3 Processed Food

3.1.4 Nuts, Seeds and Spices

3.1.5 Poultry and Meat

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Feed

3.2.1 Cakes and Oil Meals

3.2.2 Cereals and Cereal By Products

3.2.3 Forage and Silage

3.2.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bureau Veritas SA

2. ALS Limited

3. Symbio Laboratories

4. Intertek Group PLC

5. Silliker Inc.

6. Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

7. Microbac Laboratories Inc.

8. SGS SA

9. Eurofins Scientific SE

10. Asurequality

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Mycotoxin Testingmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

